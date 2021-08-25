Bonnie Chapman, daughter of celebrated bounty hunter Duane "Dog" Chapman, has made startling revelations about her family including those of homophobia and racism.

Bonnie took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to make a number of allegations against her father, amid reports that she and her sister Cecily have not been invited to their father's upcoming wedding to his fiancée Francie Frane. The 22-year-old claimed that the reason she has not been invited to the nuptials is that her famous father is a "racist" and did not like her support to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Bonnie explained in the lengthy angry rant that her father's future wife herself confirmed in a text that she was not invited because she participated in social justice and BLM protests for Unleashed Entertainment's TV show "The System," even after her father was "fired" by the streaming platform and his series "Unleashed" was cancelled due to his racist and homophobic actions.

"My father was fired by the platform for using racial and homophobic epithets towards my fellow cast members on the show, which is about social justice advocacy and protesting violence and racial bias by police," she added.

Bonnie also claimed that her father, who is tying the knot for the sixth time next month, cheated on her mother Beth Smith while she was struggling with cancer- a battle she lost in 2019. Bonnie wrote, "I have expressed time and time again my ever-growing disappointment in my father's progression into his old racist ways. I had forgiven my father after my mother's death for countless actions that I shouldn't have. He would cheat on my mom all the time and I hated him every time he did it but I forgave him because I wanted a relationship with my dad."

Lyssa Chapman, Duane's daughter from his third marriage to Lyssa Brittain, denied her half-sister's allegations claiming that the reason she and Cecily have not been invited to the wedding is that they remind him too much of their mother.

"My sister(s) are putting out lies about our father. Do not listen!" Lyssa wrote on her Instagram account, adding that they are being taken advantage of by their father's ex-business partners who previously worked with him on his cancelled show for Unleashed Entertainment.

"He loves all people. I am a GAY woman and my father never shamed me. He has welcomed all my partners both male and female. Everything Bonnie is alleging has been put in her head by ex-business partners of my father who are angry they couldn't ride his coattails any longer," Lyssa claimed, adding that she believes these people are of a "cult mentality" and have "indoctrinated" her sisters.

The bounty hunter himself also denied the allegations against him, telling The Sun, "Bonnie's allegations are false and a misguided attempt to derail our wedding. Sadly, Bonnie and Cecily have been groomed by disgruntled former associates with multiple felonies who want revenge at any cost and are attempting to tarnish my reputation."

However, the 68-year-old had himself previously admitted being unfaithful to his late wife. This is also not the first time he has been accused of making racist comments.