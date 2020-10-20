Dominic West is said to be in talks to portray Prince Charles in seasons 5 and 6 of "The Crown" but he has yet to sign a deal with Netflix.

Sources for Deadline confirmed that the "The Affair" star could be playing the Prince of Wales at the height of the royal's scandal. He would be portraying the role at a time when the world learned of Prince Charles' affair with the Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Parker Bowles, while married to Princess Diana. The duchess is now his second wife.

"Show bosses looked at several stars for the sought-after role, but he was by far their preferred actor. Now both parties are hammering out a deal," another insider told The Sun about West's casting, adding that the irony of the casting is not "lost on anyone."

The 50-year-old "The Wire" star recently made headlines after intimate photos of him and his "Pursuit of Love" co-star Lily James appeared on the front pages. West plays James' father in the upcoming romance mini-series from BBC One. The pair was pictured kissing while on a romantic getaway in Rome.

West later put on a show of unity with his wife, Catherine Fitzgerald, 49, to shut down rumours of infidelity. He posed for a photo with his wife of ten years outside their home. He reportedly also told reporters that his marriage remains strong despite his recent scandal.

Interestingly, West's reported casting in "The Crown" comes on the heels of Matt Smith's portrayal of Prince Charles's father, the Duke of Edinburgh. The 37-year-old "Doctor Who" star portrayed the royal in the first two seasons of the show.

Smith previously also dated the 31-year-old James. They called it quits after a failed attempt at rekindling their relationship during the lockdown. The "Cinderella" star was also rumoured to have dated "Captain America" actor Chris Evans before she was caught snogging West in Rome.

Regardless of the scandal, it is said that West's casting as Prince Charles in "The Crown" is another "eye-catching" addition to the stellar lineup for seasons 5 and 6. Imelda Staunton is also in the show as the new Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, and Leslie Manville as Princess Margaret.