US President Donald Trump's hands have become a surprising focal point of online debate. Viral photos showing what appear to be bruises have sparked a flurry of speculation, from claims of IV drips to more serious health concerns. But what's really going on?

A Handful of Rumours

Following a recent sighting of a new bruise on Donald Trump's hand, intense online speculation about his health has resurfaced. The viral photo follows previous public appearances, during which he was observed walking with a limp and having swollen ankles.

Social media users, offering their own diagnoses, have been sharing theories about the US President's health. This ongoing discussion has continued despite a recent statement from the White House that attempted to address and clarify the situation.

The White House Responds

On 7 August, officials stated that Trump was diagnosed with 'chronic venous insufficiency'. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt added that the bruising on his hands 'is consistent' with irritation from 'frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin'.

The left posting pics of Trumps swollen ankles and a bruised hand has been addressed - chronic venous insufficiency, and bruising from aspirin.

All labs and EKG normal.



Much to the lefts dismay, Trump is healthy. pic.twitter.com/7r6Z9d1KGf — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) July 17, 2025

Nevertheless, this explanation has not stopped the surge of theories online after Trump, 79, was photographed on Monday with a noticeable bruise on his hand during his meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in the Oval Office.

Trump’s ankles are swollen. His hand is bruised, and now covered with makeup. That’s not normal. Possible causes? Congestive heart failure, IVs, blood thinners…of course we have no idea, because the most transparent White House ever won’t tell us a thing. pic.twitter.com/f7neWlVwxV — David Pakman (@dpakman) July 16, 2025

He had similar bruising during a golf outing on Sunday and also last Friday, when many people observed that his hand was covered in a prominent patch of makeup that did not match his natural skin colour.

Theories Explode on Social Media

This led to immediate speculation on X (formerly Twitter), with users theorising that he has 'skin cancer' and some even suggesting he has 'only months left to live'.

'My nowhere-near-qualified opinion is that Donald Trump has cancer that hasn't been diagnosed yet or wasn't ready to be announced yet', one user wrote. 'Donald Trump's cancer is so accelerated that he can't hide the sores and bruising.

My nowhere-near-qualified opinion is that Donald Trump has cancer that hasn’t been diagnosed yet or wasn’t ready to be announced yet.



When people noticed abnormalities with King Charles’ hands it was denied until the Palace had to come out and announce his cancer diagnosis. pic.twitter.com/itluwy9xMY — Bennett 🇬🇧 (@BennettUK_) August 25, 2025

'My sources are saying six months or less', added another, without providing any supporting evidence.

Donald Trump's cancer is so accelerated that he can't hide the sores and bruising. My sources are saying six months or less. ✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/xBmjX17riv — Antifa Supersoldier ☭ (@AntifascistPie) August 25, 2025

'Weird how the bruise on Trump's hand is taking longer to heal than the ear that was hit by a bullet', one person commented.

What are they hiding?



Trump desperately tried to keep his hand covered for much of his press conference but eventually we see the bruise. He also sat at the desk hiding his ankles.



There is something seriously wrong with Trump and the media should be demanding answers. pic.twitter.com/WpdU3C0joN — Maumee Mom (@MaumeeMom) August 25, 2025

'Trump desperately tried to keep his hand covered at the press conference. There is something seriously wrong and the media should be demanding answers', another wrote. A third person speculated the marks looked like an IV insertion point, writing: 'It's not a golf injury, it's oddly shaped and the skin appears broken'.

More Signs and More Speculation

Some social media users were convinced the bruises were consistent with 'patients that have received IV sticks', and accused officials of a cover-up, claiming 'he tried so hard to hide the obvious and failed'.

His hand compared to patients that have received IV sticks. See the obvious bruising!!! What are they attempting to coverup now? He tried so hard to hide the obvious and failed.#TrumpHealthCrisisCoverup pic.twitter.com/px9Z31TN6x — Roland Jôintz (the one and only) 🌎 (@News4Laughs) August 25, 2025

Throughout Trump's second term, bruises on the President's hands and swollen ankles have been a source of public concern and curiosity. Some have suggested the marks indicate a more serious health problem, with one netizen stating, 'This bruise has been on his hand for months, combined with severely swollen ankles, indicates a very serious condition'.

Last month, his swollen ankles sparked online rumours of 'heart failure' or 'dysfunction in blood pressure regulation'. But Leavitt again dismissed these theories, stating the White House medical unit had examined the President.

In March, footage of the President dragging his right leg on a golf course went viral. This led to a new round of speculation, with Arun Gray, a UK-based sports scientist, telling DailyMail.com that Trump seemed to have a 'knock knee', a condition where both knees bend inward.

A Limp and a 'Louibnotoe'

Just a day after the incident with his leg, a poorly photoshopped image of Trump's shoe caused an uproar on X, with users mocking the President. Some people joked that Trump had a foot or lower leg amputation, while others suggested he was wearing shoes that were 'a few sizes too large' to make his 'feet look proportional' to his body.

Social media users likened his foot to a 'clown shoe' or 'crumpled up garbage bags,' with one user calling them his 'Louibnotoes'. Although the image was clearly a fake, people on X had a field day sharing the picture and their wild theories.

What Do Medical Experts Say?

However, medical doctors have suggested that Trump's leg may point to a more serious neuromuscular degenerative condition, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) or multiple sclerosis.

Additionally, sharp-eyed viewers claimed they saw a leg brace amidst the limping and leg-dragging rumours. One user wrote: 'Again, Donald Trump not only has fluid in his ankles, which cannot be dismissed away forever, he also wears leg braces on both legs, as you can see below'.

A Diagnosis and a Reassurance

Despite all the online speculation about the US leader's health, when The Daily Mail asked the White House for more information on the recent hand bruising, they referred the site to statements from President Trump's current doctor, Dr. Sean Barbabella, and his former doctor, now Congressman, Dr. Ronny Jackson.

'Recent photos of the President have shown minor bruising on the back of his hand', Dr. Barbabella explained. 'This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen'.

"President Trump exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State."



–Capt Sean P. Barbabella, D.O., MC, USN, Physician to the President pic.twitter.com/K7XrRqK3QQ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 13, 2025

'As President Trump's former personal physician, former Physician to the President, and White House physician for 14 years across three administrations, I can tell you unequivocally: President Donald J. Trump is the healthiest president this nation has ever seen', added Jackson.

Dr. Jackson, who also served as physician to Barack Obama and worked in the White House Medical Unit under George W. Bush, stated: 'I continue to consult with his current physician and medical team at the White House and still spend significant time with the President. He is mentally and physically sharper than ever before', he added.

What Is Chronic Venous Insufficiency?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, chronic venous insufficiency occurs when leg vein valves don't function properly, causing blood to pool and pressure to increase, which can lead to discomfort if left untreated.

While it is common for people of Trump's age, it typically affects individuals who stand or sit for long periods, are older, are overweight, or have had multiple pregnancies.