The White House has issued a robust defence of President Donald Trump after a video appeared to show him repeatedly drifting off during a high-stakes Cabinet meeting, reigniting concerns over his fitness for office.

The clip, recorded on 2 December, shows the 79-year-old President with his eyes closed for extended periods as top officials delivered policy updates, prompting Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to insist he was merely 'listening attentively'.

Apparent Drowsiness at the Heart of Governance

During the 2 p.m. meeting, Trump's eyes shut on multiple occasions, his head drooping before he jerked it back upright. A meticulous video analysis counted at least nine separate episodes of extended eye-closure, amounting to nearly six minutes of apparent dozing.

The context of the meeting makes the apparent lapse in concentration particularly notable. Cabinet secretaries, including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, took turns outlining policy shifts, foreign-policy initiatives, and budget proposals. At one point, as Lutnick spoke, Trump's eyes were closed for several seconds before he leaned forward as though about to respond, a moment highlighted by journalists as especially telling.

This is not the first time Trump has been captured in a drowsy moment. Less than a month earlier, he displayed what many interpreted as micro-sleep during a highly publicised Oval Office event. White House aides argue that a late-night flurry of social-media activity may have contributed. The previous evening, sources say, Trump posted more than 160 items on his platform before returning to the office at dawn.

President Donald Trump appeared to struggle to stay awake at a White House event for the second time in a month on Tuesday, as his Cabinet officials provided updates on their work.



During a roughly 75-minute stretch, Trump's eyes were closed or he visibly struggled to keep them… pic.twitter.com/vTDA2gFCOD — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 3, 2025

The 'Listening Attentively' Defence

Facing critical coverage, Karoline Leavitt, appointed as press secretary in 2025, immediately sought to defuse the moment. She issued a statement emphasising that Trump remained engaged: 'He was listening attentively and running the entire meeting.'

Leavitt further pointed to Trump's tirade late in the meeting, including harsh remarks about Somali immigrants, as proof of ongoing vigour. The defence drew near-instant ridicule. One commentator noted that Leavitt's assertion of 'endurance' came mere days after many had seen video evidence of what appeared to be a nap.

Critics on social media have questioned whether the public can truly trust any depiction of Trump's 'vitality.' Some called the statements 'gaslighting,' accusing the White House of rewriting the optics in real time.

Wider Implications: Governance, Credibility, and International Confidence

This incident matters not just domestically, but globally. World leaders watch not only what presidents say, but also how alert they seem when they say it. NATO ministers, foreign diplomats, and financial markets alike pay attention to such signals. For a president charged with steering a complex mix of domestic policy debates, foreign crises, and volatile markets, visible fatigue or inattention can erode confidence.

The late-night posting spree, the minutes-long eye closures, and the immediate official defence all unfolded on camera, in real time, and in an age where footage spreads faster than press statements.

Age, Workload, and Realities of Power

At 79, Trump is now the oldest person to serve as US president. Age naturally attracts scrutiny around stamina and capacity. In November, during his criminal trial in New York, media outlets reported he appeared to nod off in court, allegations he dismissed as media spin.

Leavitt has repeatedly defended his fitness, even claiming that the President 'hardly ever sleeps' and works around the clock. But this latest televised moment will likely fuel renewed debate over whether the demands of leadership still align with reality.

Critics argue that the optics matter, and that a president who closes his eyes mid-meeting may undermine both public trust and diplomatic credibility. Only one thing remains certain: the images from that meeting will not disappear.