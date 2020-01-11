Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's stepping down as "senior members" of the royal family didn't go down too well with the US President Donald Trump. He rather was all praise for Queen Elizabeth II and expressed his support for her. However, his feud with Meghan Markle is well known.

Donald Trump weighed in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit. "I just have such respect for the Queen I don't think this should be happening to her." He called the situation "sad" and described the Queen Elizabeth II as a "great woman", The Telegraph reports.

Trump was speaking to Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Friday. "Would you be able to give her any advice for some of the rogue royals," she asked the president in a clip posted by Fox News. "I think it's sad, I do. I think it's sad. She's a great woman," Trump said about the queen.

Trump was initially reluctant about giving his view on the royal crisis. However, it isn't clear whether POTUS said more on the topic.

When asked whether he thought Prince Harry should try to "fix it all", the president initially said "I don't want to get into the whole thing", before expressing sympathy for the queen.

The US President has met the queen many times during his visits to Britain. He met the queen during his state visit to the UK in 2019. At that time, the queen hosted a banquet in honour of Donald and Melania Trump in Buckingham Palace.

For the occasion, Trump was joined by all of his children except Baron, 14. Tiffany Trump a university student, attended despite rarely joining her father on his trips overseas.

In December too, the US President travelled to Britain for the NATO leaders gathering. World leaders attended a gathering to celebrate NATO's 70th anniversary. At that time too, Trump met the queen at a reception of NATO leaders in Buckingham Palace.

Will be interviewed tonight by Laura @IngrahamAngle at 10pmE on @FoxNews. Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 10, 2020

POTUS's Scottish mother is a devoted fan of the queen. And, he belongs to a family of royalists. He has often recalled warmly in interviews about his soft corner for the queen and the royal family.

However, Trump's relationship with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and an American by birth, has been strained. Before she married into the royal family the duchess accused Trump of being "misogynistic" and "divisive" during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Last year during an interview at the White House, the president said that he did not realise the duchess had said "nasty" things, triggering a row.