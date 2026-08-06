President Donald Trump faced a fresh wave of online mockery on Wednesday after appearing in Las Vegas with a noticeably fuller, more voluminous hairstyle that social media users immediately compared to the late Mary Anne MacLeod Trump. It captures the swirl of reactions that drowned out his tax-cut pitch at Red Rock Casino Resort Spa.

Just days earlier, the president endured a viral hair mishap on Sunday, 3 August 2026, when strong winds at Morristown Municipal Airport in New Jersey lifted his comb-over and exposed a large section of his scalp as he walked from Marine One to Air Force One.

Footage circulated widely on X, with one account captioning it, 'Holy shit. Trump's entire head of hair nearly walked off his head with the wind.' Neither Trump nor the White House has commented on that footage or the broader commentary it generated.

A New Look That Divided the Internet

By Wednesday, however, the visual story had flipped. Photographs and video from the Las Vegas event showed Trump with what observers described as a significantly thicker, higher-volume blonde coif, a stark contrast to the sparser appearance captured in recent days.

Independent journalist Aaron Rupar posted a clip with the caption, 'Is Trump rocking a wig, or what the hell is going on here?' adding in another post that the president's hair 'has a lot more volume than normal.'

The comparison to Mary Anne MacLeod Trump, who died in 2000 aged 88, spread quickly. 'We all become our parents in the end,' one X user wrote alongside a side-by-side image.

Another posted, 'Donald Trump today at his Las Vegas rally,' again pairing the president's current look with photos of his mother, whose signature blond swoop has long been noted for its resemblance to her sons.

Some reactions were more pointed. 'I honestly think Trump dug his mother up and stole that wig hair from her,' one person wrote.

Others used the moment to mock the president's approval ratings, with one quipping, 'Trump's hair has more volume today than his approval ratings.' There was even a joke about a 'gender affirming hairpiece,' because apparently the internet never sleeps.

Chinchilla Comparisons and Supportive Voices

Not all commentary was scathing. Several supporters praised the new look. 'I do NOT care what anyone says. This is proof that President Trump is aging in reverse. His hair looks absolutely amazing today,' one wrote.

Another MAGA supporter called it 'extra magnificent,' while a third added, 'He's letting it grow some. Love it!'

Yet the chinchilla comparisons kept coming. 'Either a chinchilla landed on Trump's head or he's workshopping a toupee to see if anyone will notice,' one user joked. Another said, 'I can't stop laughing at Trump's new wig. Or whatever the Fuck that creature on his head is.'

The tone online was sharp, sometimes cruel, often funny but also a reminder of how much of Trump's public image has been filtered through his hair for decades.

Trump has long dismissed suggestions he wears a hairpiece. In his 2005 book, he stated his hair was entirely his own, and in 2015 he invited a rally attendee to touch it to verify its authenticity.

The White House has not issued a statement responding to Wednesday's reactions or the earlier wind-blown footage.

Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.