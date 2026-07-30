A grimacing face behind Donald Trump at a solemn Washington funeral has spiralled into one of the internet's strangest viral moments of the summer. Footage of an unidentified man seated directly behind the president during Senator Lindsey Graham's funeral on 28 July 2026 shows him pulling a series of pained expressions, prompting a wave of jokes online.

Body language expert Judi James has now offered an evidence-based read of the moment, exclusively to Mirror US, cutting through the speculation with a forensic breakdown of what the footage actually shows.

How a Funeral Guest's Expression Sparked a Viral Frenzy

Trump attended the funeral alongside Vice President JD Vance and an unusually high-profile guest list that included Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The service, held in Washington, honoured Graham, the veteran South Carolina senator who died on 11 July 2026 at the age of 71. Trump himself called Graham a 'giant of the United States Senate' during his remarks at the service.

But attention quickly drifted from the eulogies. Clips circulating on X showed Trump appearing to nod off during the ceremony while an unidentified man seated behind him displayed a range of peculiar facial expressions, at one point grimacing and pursing his lips as though struggling to breathe.

The clip spread rapidly, racking up commentary from users convinced they had caught the president in an embarrassing moment. One user wrote, 'Look at the guy behind Trump (who is asleep). It smells crazy back there,' while another linked the clip to long-running online rumours about the president's health and continence.

look at the guy behind Trump (who is asleep). it smells crazy back there pic.twitter.com/zXQt3oU37D — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 28, 2026

Social Media Users Pile on With Unsubstantiated Claims

The reaction escalated fast, tapping into a well-worn strain of online mockery aimed at the 80-year-old president. Some social media users speculated about the president's health and hygiene, while others made jokes about the man's reaction. A separate claim about White House staff complaints was previously traced to a satirical blog and debunked by Snopes, the fact-checking site. No credible reporting, court filing or on-record source has ever substantiated the hygiene or health claims, and the funeral clip offers no evidence beyond speculation from anonymous social media users.

The moment you realize that the diaper overflowed… pic.twitter.com/zPrkgzBS41 — angry buni 🤬 (@theangriestbuni) July 29, 2026

What the Body Language Expert Found

Judi James, speaking exclusively to Mirror US, cautioned against reading the footage at face value. She said the man's expression 'does need, in all fairness, to be put into context,' noting that genuine disgust typically presents differently to what appears in the clip.

James explained that a lifted or pulled-back top lip can signal disgust, but authentic disgust usually comes paired with a wrinkled nose and a closing rather than an opening of the mouth. Because the man was not facing anyone or engaged in conversation, she said the gesture was unlikely to be a performed reaction to something said or done nearby.

Instead, James pointed to a more mundane explanation. She observed the man 'scanning the audience' and 'pulling at his jacket or belt,' with his expression eventually settling into something closer to regret or sadness, consistent, she said, with grief at a funeral rather than disgust. She also raised the possibility that he was on security duty, noting that Trump appeared to speak with him near the end of the service, seemingly to check on logistics, which could indicate he was part of the president's team rather than a mourner reacting to a smell.

James's analysis effectively dismantles the internet's preferred explanation without dismissing the man's discomfort altogether. She suggests his expressions likely reflect the emotional weight of a state funeral rather than any scandal involving the president.

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The episode illustrates how quickly an ambiguous few seconds of footage can be reframed into a fully formed rumour once it collides with an existing narrative. In this case, that narrative was months of unverified chatter about Trump's health. Despite the viral spread, no attendee, White House official or news organisation has corroborated any of the specific claims made online about smells or medical issues at the funeral.

For now, the mystery man's identity remains unconfirmed, and Judi James's analysis stands as the only expert assessment of what actually played out behind the president that day.