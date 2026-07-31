A viral Donald Trump funeral clip showing an unidentified man pulling a series of distressed faces directly behind the president at Lindsey Graham's memorial in Washington on Tuesday has prompted a prominent body language expert to intervene, following frenzied online rumours that the 80-year-old politician was emitting a foul odour.

In case you missed it, the peculiar moment unfolded during a solemn gathering to mourn the late Republican senator, who passed away on July 11 at the age of 71. The July 28 service drew a heavy-hitting political crowd, including JD Vance, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump himself delivered a tribute, calling Graham a giant of the United States Senate. Yet despite the gravity of the occasion, viewers tuning into the broadcast found themselves entirely distracted by the bizarre pantomime happening in the background.

Unpacking the Viral Face Behind POTUS at the Washington Memorial

Video footage circulating across social media platforms shows the president sitting with his eyes closed, seemingly dozing off during the proceedings. Directly over his shoulder, an unidentified attendee cycles through a wild array of facial contortions.

At one point, the man appears to grimace heavily, pressing his lips together in what looks like a desperate bid to hold his breath, before locking eyes with the camera.

It did not take long for the internet to draw its own conclusions. A short segment of the broadcast went viral on X, where users quickly resurrected a long-running, unverified rumour regarding the president's hygiene.

BREAKING NEWS: THEY'RE SEVERAL REPORTS THAT DONALD TRUMP SHIT IN HIS DIAPER AT LADYBUG LINDSEY GRAHAM FUNERAL! THEY'RE SAYING THAT THE SMELL WAS REALLY BAD.😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😭😭😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/CPMojADDNz — Take America back from Donald Trump (@treetopjump2) July 29, 2026

One observer noted that the man looked as though it 'smells crazy back there,' while another declared that Trump was out cold while the guest behind him was 'clearly fighting for his life against the nuclear fallout.'

The discourse quickly devolved into a referendum on the president's age and health. Commentators claimed the man looked clammy and sweaty, suggesting he was trapped in an enclosed space with an unbearable stench.

Some users even expressed frustration at the media ecosystem, questioning how reporters could hyper-analyse every verbal slip of a previous administration while allegedly ignoring such visibly uncomfortable optics.

Internet sleuths live for this kind of stuff, and within hours, the clip had eclipsed the actual memorial service in online engagement.

What a Body Language Expert Explains About the Funeral Clip

With the internet convinced that the man was suffering through a catastrophic olfactory event, body language expert Judi James stepped in to offer a more grounded perspective. James suggested that the guest's expressions require basic contextual framing rather than immediate leaps to scatological conspiracies.

'While a lifting or pulling back of the top lip can be a sign of disgust, it usually comes with a wrinkling of the nose,' James explained. 'Also, it would be common for the lower lip to rise with the upper one, as authentic disgust makes us close our mouths rather than open them.'

According to her analysis, when only the top lip rises, it often serves as a performative gesture to signal disagreement to someone else. However, the man in the footage was not engaged in conversation with anyone. The expert proposed a much more practical explanation for the odd behaviour.

The occasion was fundamentally about grief. James noted that the man was constantly scanning the audience and pulling at his jacket, movements that eventually morphed into a look of deep regret or sadness.

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There is also the matter of security. High-profile political funerals are logistical nightmares, crawling with protective details operating under immense pressure.

James highlighted that the man's intense focus and scanning behaviour strongly indicate he was likely on official duty. This theory gained significant traction at the very end of the service.

Trump was seen turning around to speak directly to the man to check where he should go next.

If the man was indeed part of the president's team, his pinched expressions were almost certainly the result of deep concentration rather than a reaction to any unpleasant smells.

The man in the background remains unidentified, and while the evidence points toward a stressed security guard simply trying to do his job, the viral grimace will likely live on in the chaotic archives of modern political theatre.