The daily reality of life in Donald Trump's West Wing is being recast by the women who lived it, with several former staffers saying the MAGA beauty standards they were expected to meet left them drained and burnt out.

Speaking anonymously to the Daily Mail about their time in the White House, the former staffers described 2am calls from the President, 6am blow-dries and relentless pressure to appear 'MAGA perfect' in public.

The accounts centre on Trump's second term in Washington, where image, they say, often felt as heavily policed as policy.

The comments have resurfaced in Washington and beyond after press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed in August that she is stepping down to focus on her two young children.

For women who once served as the most polished faces of Trump's administration, the verdict on those beauty expectations is blunt, and it is not flattering.

Trump supporters argue that 'female competition' and the brutal visibility of the White House drive much of their behaviour.

Inside the 'MAGA Perfect' Beauty Regime

One former aide summed up the ideal demanded in Trump's orbit as nothing less than 'Maga perfect'. A legal source with direct knowledge of the operation said the president was effectively 'always on', calling staff at any hour and expecting them to appear, literally, camera‑ready whenever duty called.

'You have to be exceptional at your job, which is a given,' one burned‑out staffer said, 'but if you're a woman you have to look a certain way, dress a certain way and be available 24/7, because this is a president who barely sleeps.'

The same source described a typical week for many female aides as involving professional hair blow‑dries at least twice, gym sessions squeezed into already brutal days and regular investment in high‑end make‑up and clothes.

Junior salaries of around $50,000 to $70,000 may appear respectable for staff in their twenties, but the unofficial cost of maintaining a 'MAGA perfect' image, from salon appointments to workwear, can quickly make them feel far less generous.

'It's not only a stressful business working in Trump's world, it's an expensive one,' the legal source said.

Some women, according to insiders, responded by turning to cosmetic interventions. One source described Botox and fillers as almost routine in certain circles, less about vanity and more about keeping up with colleagues in what was described as a ruthless, looks‑conscious ecosystem.

'They get the Botox and fillers because the White House is a competitive place,' the source said. 'Everyone is vying for his attention. He's the President of the United States, for God's sake.'

MAGA Beauty Standards and the Karoline Leavitt Exit

This culture burst back into view when Karoline Leavitt, the 28‑year‑old press secretary who had become one of the most recognisable faces of Trump's Washington, announced she would leave her post to become a full‑time mother.

Leavitt, who gave birth to a daughter in May and also has a two‑year‑old son, called the choice 'bittersweet'. She said she could not be the mother her children deserved while also giving the job the 'constant time, energy and attention' it demanded.

Leavitt's departure also landed against a pattern. According to those familiar with Trump's inner circle, six prominent women have exited senior roles since January 2026, among them Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Labour Secretary Lori Chavez‑DeRemer, deputy press secretary Abigail Jackson and media affairs chief Sonny Joy Nelson.

One former staffer described the overall experience in a single word: 'Exhausting.' Another put it more starkly, saying, 'Add to that the pressure of a family at home and it's no wonder so many of us flame out.'

Sources close to Leavitt suggest the president's reliance on her only intensified that strain. One insider said Trump was so 'dependent' on his press secretary that he called her 'constantly' during her most recent maternity leave, asking when she would return.

During her first leave, she came back to work just three days after giving birth, following the assassination attempt on Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

'I had the baby in my arms and I looked at my husband and said: "I guess I'll be going back to work,"' she later recalled.

'Glamazons', Misogyny Claims and a 'Polarising' Boss

None of this is happening in a vacuum. Trump, now 80, has long been accused of objectifying women, most infamously in the leaked tape in which he boasted he could 'grab her by the p—'. He has angrily rejected that and a series of other allegations, and his supporters argue that his record of promoting women into senior roles is overlooked.

Former executive Blanche Sprague, who worked for Trump in his business days, has likened her job to that of a 'nanny', recalling late‑night calls about trivialities such as a stray soda bottle outside Trump Plaza that he wanted removed before he next drove past.

Susie Wiles, now White House chief of staff, has spoken about how a childhood shaped by an alcoholic father prepared her for Trump's 'alcoholic's [exaggerated] personality,' his belief that 'there's nothing he can't do. Nothing, zero, nothing.'

Other accounts paint a darker picture. Former press secretary Stephanie Grisham accused the president in her memoir I'll Take Your Questions Now of berating her in ways she called 'terrifying', describing his face turning 'almost purple' with rage during one outburst.

She also alleged that he fixated on younger female staffers, claiming he once invited a press aide into his private Air Force One cabin because he 'wanted to look at her a—'.

Trump has dismissed Grisham as 'angry and bitter' and said she was paid to say 'bad and untrue things'.

Defenders Say MAGA Beauty Standards Reflect 'Dress to Impress' Culture

Not everyone in Trump's world views the MAGA beauty standards as oppressive. Several loyalists argue they are simply an extension of his long‑standing belief that people in high‑profile roles should 'dress to impress'.

One source pointed out that Trump has put women such as Kellyanne Conway and Susie Wiles in charge of his election campaigns, and made his daughter Ivanka a central figure in his first term.

He appointed Leavitt as press secretary at 26, and even critics of her politics acknowledge that she has been among the most impressive and effective holders of the role.

'It's unfair that people attack the president when he has been a great supporter of women in a town that has always been male‑dominated,' one ally said, arguing that he holds men and women to exacting standards of presentation.

Another insisted that Trump does not literally order 6am blow‑outs or cosmetic procedures, suggesting that 'female competition' and the brutal visibility of the White House drive much of the behaviour.

'He doesn't force these women to have 6am blow‑outs or get plastic surgery or go on weight‑loss drugs,' the source said. 'They get the Botox and fillers because the White House is a competitive place.'

Behind that defence sits a more cynical reading voiced by writer Michael Wolff, who has argued that Trump enjoys being seen as the man women cluster around, wanting people to think 'they are available to me'.

Read more MAGA Perfect' Culture Leaves Trump White House Women Burnt Out, Former Staffers Claim MAGA Perfect' Culture Leaves Trump White House Women Burnt Out, Former Staffers Claim

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung has responded by calling Wolff 'a lying sack of s—'.

The culture now being described emerged over several years as Trump's political operation shifted from a disruptive campaign to a governing machine built around his personal brand. The outside world saw a parade of immaculately turned‑out female aides flanking the president at MAGA rallies, Oval Office photo‑ops and combative TV hits.

Inside, according to multiple former staffers, jobs that were already 24/7 in practice came with informal but unmistakable appearance rules, from regular salon appointments to strict expectations around dress and grooming.

Those pressures sat on top of a workplace already overshadowed by long‑running allegations of misogyny and sexual misconduct against Trump, allegations he has repeatedly denied. The result, several women say, was a system in which competence was assumed, but beauty remained part of the brief.

Meanwhile, Leavitt is expected to remain a trusted adviser, according to one loyalist. Whether that arrangement offers a model for women seeking influence without surrendering family life, or merely keeps them within reach of the same exhausting orbit, is less clear.