A grainy clip from outside MetLife Stadium sparked a brief conspiracy theory about a Trump body double — before the man was identified as Melania Trump's father, Viktor Knavs.

The clip, filmed as the president spoke to reporters following the FIFA World Cup final on 19 July 2026, shows a heavyset man with a similar complexion standing just behind Trump, bearing an uncanny resemblance to him despite showing little facial similarity. Jon Stewart seized on the footage during Monday's edition of 'The Daily Show', and by Tuesday it had ricocheted across X, TikTok and international news outlets. By Wednesday, the mystery had a name attached to it, though not before hours of speculation about clones, decoys and deep-state substitutions.

The Moment That Sparked a Theory

Trump had just finished holding court with journalists about Spain's 3-1 victory over Argentina in the World Cup final, a match he described in characteristically expansive terms while standing beside FIFA president Gianni Infantino. It was not his commentary that caught fire online, however, but the figure lurking over his shoulder.

Stewart played the footage on air and could not contain his surprise, repeatedly asking his production team to replay it. He questioned aloud who the man was, before wondering whether the administration had produced a 'backup Trump', then asked whether the president Americans had been dealing with was in fact the double all along.

The Daily Show's account amplified the moment further, posting the clip with the caption asking whether a Trump body double existed — a post that spread widely under the header 'Wait... is there a Trump body double?' Commentator Brian Krassenstein posted the footage separately to his own following, framing it as a serious question rather than a joke. The clip quickly racked up millions of views.

Wait… is there a Trump body double? pic.twitter.com/rYbyBxHa2o — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) July 21, 2026

The Conspiracy Gains Momentum

Within hours, the clip had spawned a fresh wave of the long-running 'body double' conspiracy theory that has periodically attached itself to Trump since well before his second term. One X user invoked the satirical series 'Inside Job', referencing its plot involving a robotic clone built to replace a sitting president, while another dismissed the fuss entirely, insisting the man was simply present for security purposes.

Others speculated wildly about the man's identity, with one commenter wrongly suggesting he resembled a White House staffer connected to election-fraud claims. A further user joked that Trump now required 'backup singers' so that one version of himself could enjoy the World Cup spotlight while another practised his signature mannerisms for the cameras.

The theory gained extra traction because it is not new. Similar claims have surfaced repeatedly in recent years, including after a 2024 SpaceX Starship launch, when a viral post questioning whether Trump's appearance alongside Elon Musk was genuine racked up more than 3.7 million views, and again during a 2025 golfing outing that prompted commentators to compile side-by-side photo comparisons. None of these episodes has ever produced verified evidence of a stand-in.

Does Trump have a body double?



Serious question. pic.twitter.com/9r5hRJdFmG — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) July 21, 2026

The Truth Emerges: Viktor Knavs

The resolution to Tuesday's mystery arrived far more mundanely than the theories suggested. The New York Post and other outlets confirmed that the man in the footage was Viktor Knavs, the 80-year-old father of First Lady Melania Trump, who had accompanied the Trump family to the World Cup final. Knavs is only around two years older than his son-in-law and has built a career as a Slovenian businessman.

Melanie’s father has the exact same body build (ie fat) as Trump. pic.twitter.com/98DQG6qAbK — Gary Skye (@skye_gary) July 21, 2026

Once the identification spread, the tone of the online conversation shifted from clone theories to bemused commentary on the family resemblance itself. Some social media users noted the family resemblance, while others joked about the coincidence.

Stewart himself had unknowingly set up the punchline earlier in the same segment. He used the footage as a springboard to mock Trump's decision to remain on stage during Spain's trophy celebrations, shouting on air: 'What the f*** are you doing on the stage? It's for the players!' before pivoting to the lookalike clip that would ultimately overshadow the rest of his monologue.

The episode, while trivial in substance, illustrates how quickly a single ambiguous frame of video can generate a full-blown conspiracy cycle in the current media environment, only for the answer to prove far more ordinary than the theory it inspired.