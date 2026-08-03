Strong winds caught up with Donald Trump's famously styled hair on Sunday, sending his comb-over flying and exposing a large portion of his scalp on camera. The moment, captured as the president crossed from Marine One to Air Force One in New Jersey, quickly spread across social media.

Within hours it had drawn thousands of reactions, ranging from jokes to renewed questions about his hairstyle's authenticity. Neither Trump nor the White House has commented on the footage.

Winds at Morristown Send Trump's Comb-Over Flying

Trump was returning to Washington on Sunday, 2 August 2026, after disembarking Marine One at Morristown Municipal Airport in New Jersey, having spent the weekend at his nearby Bedminster golf club.

As he made his way toward Air Force One, a gust of wind lifted his hair upward, briefly exposing a significant portion of his scalp before it settled back into place. Trump held onto both handrails while descending the helicopter steps, footage shows, before continuing across the tarmac as the wind disrupted his hairstyle further. The moment was captured on video and shared widely on X shortly afterward, with the footage racking up rapid engagement as it circulated among both critics and casual observers of presidential travel.

Holy shit. Trump’s entire head of hair nearly walked off his head with the wind.



He would absolutely HATE if this was shared right now across the internet. You know what to do. pic.twitter.com/a47ZE8f1Ek — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) August 3, 2026

Anti-Trump Account Posts Clip as Mockery Mounts Online

The anti-Trump account CALL TO ACTIVISM posted the clip on X, writing that Trump's 'entire head of hair nearly walked off his head with the wind'. The post gained rapid traction, prompting a wave of similar commentary from other users, many drawing comparisons to previous incidents involving his hair.

Reactions ranged from jokes about wig adhesive to references to his hairstyle attempting to escape the wind entirely. German outlet news.de also picked up the clip, reporting that it triggered widespread mockery online, with users mocking the president with biting comments.

The video adds to a recurring pattern of scrutiny around Trump's hair during windy outdoor appearances, a subject that has drawn attention repeatedly since his first term. A similarly viral clip in February 2018 showed his hair lifting to reveal his scalp while boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, a moment that prompted comparisons to Darth Vader on late-night television at the time.

And definitely don't get still-frames of his very natural 😂 hairline. pic.twitter.com/8kW2IPRHxW — Amanda Berry (@amanda_booberry) August 3, 2026

Scalp Visibility Adds to 2026 Run of Trump Appearance Scrutiny

Sunday's clip is not an isolated moment. Trump's appearance has faced repeated public scrutiny throughout 2026, including a separate viral incident in July, when a photograph of him seated aboard Marine One in an oversized captain's chair prompted widespread online commentary about his physique.

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Trump has previously addressed questions about his hair directly. In his 2005 book, he stated that his hair was entirely his own, dismissing long-running suggestions that he wears a hairpiece, and in 2015 invited an audience member at a campaign rally to touch it to verify its authenticity.

The White House has not issued a statement responding to Sunday's footage or the broader commentary it generated. Reporters travelling with the presidential press pool have not indicated any change to Trump's public schedule following the incident, and he is expected to continue his regular routine of travel between Washington, Bedminster, and his properties in Florida.