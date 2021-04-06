Former United States President Donald Trump was joined by his grandchildren and other members of the family for his first Easter celebration since leaving the White House.

Donald and Melania Trump along with their 15-year-old son Barron attended a church service in Palm Beach, Florida, before participating in an annual egg hunt at their private Mar-a-Lago club for which they were joined by the rest of the family. Trump's eldest son Donald Trump Jr. arrived with his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, their children- Donald Trump III, 12, Chloe, 6, Spencer, 8, Kai, 13, Tristan, 9, and Guilfoyle's 14-year-old son, Ronan, whom she shares with ex-husband Eric Villency.

Donald Jr. shared a series of pictures from the festivities on his Instagram account, including one where his father posed with his five grandchildren. "Easter with grandpa. Hope you all had a great one. #easter," he captioned the post. Trump's photoshoot with his grandkids came after Donald Jr. revealed in a Facebook video that his families' Easter egg hunt has a reputation of being "a little competitive."

"We're going to experience the same with our kids. I feel bad for Ronan, because he's so nice. My kids may eat him alive in this one. It could get rather rough and exciting," Donald Jr. said in the video.

Apart from Donald Jr.'s family, Eric Trump also attended the egg hunt with his wife Lara Trump and their children- Carolina Dorothy Trump and Eric L. Trump. "Egg hunt was a success!! Complete with candy stained children's clothes," Lara captioned a picture of herself with her husband and kids on Instagram.

The former first daughters Ivanka and Tiffany were reportedly missing from the event.

Donald and Melania along with Barron moved to their Florida residence early this year after leaving Washington, D.C. A source told People magazine that the former FLOTUS, who didn't share any pictures from the Easter celebrations, has appeared to be in somewhat of a sour mood in recent weeks.

"Melania acts as if she is not truly happy but has accepted what is required of her to live the lifestyle she relishes. She loves the spa, the outdoor beauty and the European ambience so many enjoy at Mar-a-Lago. It is safe to say she plays the game for personal gain. Around here that is not a bad thing," the insider said, while another club source revealed that she hasn't seen much of the former model in recent days.