KEY POINTS Survivors released a national PSA urging Congress to unseal all Epstein files ahead of a pivotal House vote

The campaign argues transparency is essential to expose enablers, validate victims and reveal systemic failures

Advocates say the Epstein Files Transparency Act would finally deliver accountability after decades of secrecy

Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking operation have released a national public service announcement demanding that Congress unseal long-withheld federal records linked to Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and their network of alleged enablers. The video — shared widely across X and advocacy platforms — features survivors recounting abuse they experienced from as young as 14, estimating that Epstein's victim count may reach 1,000.

Published two days before the House of Representatives votes on the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the PSA urges Americans to contact their congressional representatives and demand the release of all investigative files, court documents and government communications tied to the case.

'After five administrations, survivors of Jeffrey Epstein have been left in the dark, waiting for answers and accountability,' says World Without Exploitation (WorldWE), the campaign's lead organisation.

'It is time to bring the secrets out of the shadows.'

The video marks one of the most unified survivor-led calls for transparency in the decades-long effort to uncover the full extent of Epstein's network and those who enabled it.

Legislative Pressure as Political Tensions Flare

The PSA comes amid unusually high political drama. Former US President Donald Trump initially dismissed the transparency bill as a 'hoax' before abruptly reversing course, urging Republicans to support it. The reversal followed internal GOP tensions and his withdrawal of support for Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has publicly backed the bill.

If passed, the Epstein Files Transparency Act would compel the Department of Justice to release unredacted records from federal investigations spanning more than 30 years — while protecting the privacy of survivors.

Advocates say the legislation is critical to delivering long-denied justice, exposing enablers, and restoring institutional trust. According to policy documents supporting the bill, the unsealing of records would:

Reveal individuals and institutions that helped facilitate or conceal abuse

Highlight systemic failures that enabled Epstein to operate for decades

Ensure future trafficking cases are not shielded by institutional silence

Reinforce a global precedent that no perpetrator is above accountability

In interviews ahead of the vote, survivors Annie Farmer and Danielle Bensky described the release of the files as 'essential to understanding the full truth' and preventing future exploitation.

A Survivor-Led Movement Demands Full Accountability

WorldWE, which organised the September 'Stand With Survivors' rally in Washington, DC, has emphasised that survivor voices must be at the centre of any transparency effort. At that event, 25 survivors of Epstein and Maxwell stood shoulder to shoulder on Capitol Hill — the largest assembly of survivors since the case resurfaced in 2019.

The organisation's youth coalition, dedicated to mobilising advocates aged 15 to 28, has been pushing national outreach campaigns, educational initiatives and community briefings designed to counter misinformation and sustain public pressure.

'Transparency validates survivors' experiences and ends impunity,' WorldWE said. 'The United States must demonstrate that no one is too wealthy, too powerful or too politically connected to escape scrutiny.'

Survivors argue that the secrecy surrounding the case — spanning multiple administrations, federal agencies, sealed deals and incomplete disclosures — has enabled enablers to avoid legal consequences. Many also say the lack of clarity has hindered healing, leaving victims without answers about who participated in or profited from the exploitation.

A Defining Transparency Vote with Global Implications

Tuesday's congressional vote is being described by advocates as one of the most consequential moments in the fight against sex trafficking transparency. The outcome could determine whether decades of sealed evidence finally come to light.

For survivors, the decision represents more than legislative procedure — it is a test of political will, institutional integrity and the nation's resolve to confront the full scope of one of the most infamous trafficking cases in modern history.

'Courage is contagious,' WorldWE states. 'Congress must release all of the Epstein files. Survivors — and the public — deserve the truth.'

As momentum builds online and in Washington, the pressure on lawmakers continues to intensify. For the thousands potentially impacted by Epstein's network, the vote could mark the beginning of long-awaited clarity.