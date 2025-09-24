UN conferences often bring political grudges to the surface, and this September's is no exception. Amid heated debates over foreign involvement in the Russia–Ukraine war, several global powers are under fire for their actions—or lack thereof. Volodymyr Zelensky, unreserved in his frustrations, has turned his sharpest criticism this time toward China.

​Despite China's lack of direct military involvement in the conflict, according to Beijing, its stance of neutrality is geared towards promoting dialogue and peaceful resolution rather than taking sides. China asserts that maintaining economic relations with Russia is a part of its broader strategy to engage constructively with all parties involved. However, Zelensky argues that such financial ties with Moscow have effectively bolstered Russia's military power. Without that support, he insists, Russia would not be nearly as destructive. 'If China really wanted this war to end, it would force Moscow to stop this invasion. Without China, Putin's Russia is nothing. But China remains silent and aloof, instead of acting for peace,' Zelensky declared.

Zelensky's claims aren't baseless. In 2024, China-Russia trade reached about $245 billion. That trade makes up a significant fraction of Russia's overall trade: in 2022, for example, trade with China was approximately 26% of Russia's total trade. If Russia were to lose a mere 10–20% of its Chinese trade revenue (via sanctions), that could translate into losses of tens of billions of dollars annually, equivalent to a substantial percentage of Russia's GDP. To put this into perspective, Russia's trade with the European Union has traditionally been larger; however, due to recent geopolitical tensions, it has seen a decline of over 89%, while the China-Russia trade has remained robust. This dynamic has allowed Russia to withstand Western sanctions more effectively than many analysts initially predicted.

India also imports Russian energy, but its trade volumes do not match the scale of China's. Despite US President Donald Trump labeling both Beijing and New Delhi as 'primary funders' of the war, Zelensky draws a clear distinction: 'No, India is mostly on our side. We do have problems on energy but those can be managed. Europe must build strong ties with India. We must not withdraw from it the Indians,'signaling Kyiv's intent to cultivate stronger partnerships with New Delhi despite tensions over energy.

Beijing, for its part, continues to reject the notion that trade equals complicity. Chinese officials argue that their approach is pragmatic, aimed at promoting global economic stability and ensuring Beijing maintains peace with both sides. Yet as the war grinds on, the question remains: Is China's neutrality truly impartial, or is it quietly enabling Russia's war machine? For Zelensky, the answer is clear. For the rest of the international community, the debate is only beginning.