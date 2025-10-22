Current US President Donald Trump has revealed his so-called 'revenge list', and it seems two of America's biggest political figures, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, could soon find themselves in serious legal trouble.

Both Obama and Clinton were vocal critics of Trump politically, with the current US President blaming the two for allegedly 'spying' on him and spreading rumours of his connection to Russia in the 2016 election.

'Those who accuse Donald Trump of crimes are guilty of the same crimes themselves'.

According to conservative commentator Benny Johnson, the US President is allegedly preparing to 'hold accountable' those whom he believes wronged him during and after his previous time in office.

Trump's 'Revenge List' Targets Democrat Rivals

Sources told Radar Online that Trump has been quietly running down his list of political enemies.

He specifically named Letitia James, the New York Attorney General who once led a fraud case against Trump, alleging that she herself has been caught committing 'far worse' financial offences.

Without explicitly revealing further political figures, Johnson went on to say the same fate could soon reach 'bigger names'.

In his broadcast, Obama and Clinton are 'in very hot water' over their supposed roles in what Trump supporters have long called the 'Russia collusion hoax'. He alleged that the two had helped launch a politically motivated investigation into Trump's 2016 campaign, a claim that official inquiries have repeatedly dismissed.

'They've hoaxed themselves directly into legal trouble'.

The claims have not been verified, but they've stirred cheers among Trump supporters, claiming 'justice' for the 2016 issue.

Did Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton Start a Coup against Trump through the Russia Hoax?

The rumours gained traction after Stephen Miller, Trump's former senior adviser, echoed similar views earlier this year.

Speaking to Fox News, Miller claimed that Obama and Clinton had orchestrated a coup against Trump by using the Russia investigation. Not only were the two involved, but the entire Democrat party allegedly had a hand in the role as well.

Miller went on to name several other figures, including former CIA Director John Brennan, ex Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and California Senator Adam Schiff. All were accused of deliberately undermining Trump's presidency in 2016.

This isn't the first time Trump's alleged 'revenge list' has made headlines. Over the years, he's frequently hinted at pursuing legal action against former allies and critics alike.

Recently, former National Security Adviser John Bolton was indicted for unlawfully handling classified information. Bolton, who famously resigned after clashing with Trump in 2019, has pleaded not guilty.

So far, neither Obama, nor Clinton, nor the Democratic Party has publicly commented on the rumors. While there's no concrete evidence to suggest either figure is under legal threat, the speculation alone has reignited long-standing partisan divides. Even during former President Joe Biden's time, Trump and his allies have scrutinized the pair for an attempt to intervene during the 2016 election.

As for Trump, insiders claim he views this as a matter of 'unfinished business', determined to hold accountable those who, in his eyes, 'tried to bring him down'.