A South Florida matriarch has been found guilty of orchestrating the execution-style killing of her former son-in-law in a case steeped in custody disputes, money and secrecy.

The verdict punctuates more than a decade of legal drama that began with a bitter divorce, custody wrangling over two young boys and an execution-style shooting that shattered lives.

Donna Adelson's conviction of first-degree murder, conspiracy and solicitation charges sends shockwaves through legal and academic circles, drawing renewed attention to the explosive allegations surrounding her daughter, Wendi Adelson.

Despite being central to the unfolding tragedy, Wendi remains uncharged — yet the question looms: could that change?

The Murder of Daniel Markel

Daniel Markel, a Florida State University law professor, was shot dead outside his Tallahassee home on 18 July 2014 in what prosecutors described as an execution-style killing. Investigators linked the murder to a bitter custody dispute with his ex-wife, Wendi Adelson, who wanted to relocate their children to South Florida against Markel's wishes.

Over time, police traced the crime to hired hitmen Sigfredo Garcia and Luis Rivera, who were recruited through Katherine Magbanua, then-girlfriend of Charlie Adelson and ex-partner of Garcia.

Charlie, Wendi's brother, was convicted in 2023 of organising the hit. Prosecutors said the plan was financed and encouraged by his mother, Donna Adelson, making her the matriarch at the centre of the plot.

Conviction of a Powerful Matriarch

A jury in Tallahassee convicted 75-year-old Donna Adelson on 4 September 2025 of first-degree murder, conspiracy and solicitation in the 2014 murder-for-hire killing of Florida State University law professor Daniel Markel.

Prosecutors presented a motive tied to a bitter custody battle: Wendi Adelson had sought to relocate their children more than 595 km away from Tallahassee to South Florida. Markel opposed the move, and a judge denied Wendi's request.

In court, when the jury read the verdict, Donna screamed 'Oh!' and sobbed uncontrollably. Judge Stephen Everett paused proceedings, reprimanded her, and gave her two minutes to compose herself before the jury returned.

@meghannmcuniff “Mrs. Adelson, control yourself.” A jury in Tallahassee, Florida, has convicted Donna Adelson of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and solicitation of first-degree murder for the 2014 contract murder of her former son-in-law, Dan Markel. Judge Stephen Everett read the verdict a few minutes ago in Leon County Circuit Court. The jury deliberated for about three hours. Case background: Donna Adelson, 75, is accused of orchestrating the murder-for-hire of her former son-in-law because she wanted her daughter and grandchildren to move to Miami. Adelson is accused of conspiring with her son Charlie Adelson more than a decade ago to hire hitmen to kill Dan Markel, who was a Florida State University law professor and the father of her two young grandsons. Her defense is that she had no knowledge of what hitmen Luis Rivera and Sigfredo Garcia were going to do, and that prosecutors are only focusing on her hatred for Markel to show she had a motive to want him murdered, when there's no evidence she was actually involved. Rivera, a former gang leader, is serving a 19-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and testifying against Garcia, who fired the fatal shots, as well as the woman who linked Garcia to the victim: Katherine "Katie" Magbanua, who was Garcia's on-again, off-again girlfriend and also was in a relationship with Adelson's son Charlie Adelson. Garcia was convicted in 2019 and Magbanua in 2022. Rivera also testified in Charlie Adelson's trial in 2023, and Adelson was convicted and sentenced to life in prison. After their son's trial, Donna Adelson and her husband, Harvey, bought one-way tickets to Vietnam. Police arrested her on the jetway at Miami International Airport on charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and solicitation of first-degree murder. Her trial is expected to go through Sept. 5 in Leon County Circuit Court in Tallahassee, Florida. Donna Adelson's lawyers are Josh Zelman and Jackie Fulford of Tallahassee. Assistant State Attorneys Georgia Cappleman and Sarah Kathryn Dugan are prosecuting. The judge is Stephen Everett, who is the chief judge of Leon County Circuit Court. #law #crime #court #legal ♬ original sound - Meghann Cuniff

Her conviction follows earlier life sentences for her son, Charles (Charlie) Adelson, and his ex-girlfriend, Katherine Magbanua, both implicated in hiring hitmen Sigfredo Garcia and Luis Rivera. Garcia received life, Rivera got 19 years after cooperating.

Sentencing is pending after a case management hearing scheduled for 14 October 2025.

Wendi Adelson: Central, but Uncharged

Wendi Adelson testified in the trial, emphatically denying any involvement in the murder plot.

She admitted under oath that she had called her ex, Dan Markel, names such as 'emotional terrorist', 'dark lord' and 'STD', saying, 'Danny is an STD. One wrong mistake marrying him, and this will never go away.' Nevertheless, she insisted she had no connection to the murder-for-hire.

Despite being named by prosecutors as a conspirator in court documents, alongside her father, Harvey, Wendi has not been formally charged.

Ongoing Questions

The emotional toll was palpable when Ruth Markel, Daniel's mother, delivered an impact statement: 'We have lost a treasure. My son Dan's life was cut tragically short at 41 years old. For 11 years, we have been forced to a life filled with unimaginable pain and heartbreak.'

His father, Phil Markel, addressed Donna directly: 'She has harmed forever the people she claims so much to love ... Was it worth it?'

As justice for Daniel Markel inches forward, one unanswered question lingers — will Wendi Adelson's name be added to the list of those held accountable?