Alex Jones' spicy statement about Donald Trump 'sucking a ding-dong' has resurfaced on the heels of the Epstein email mentioning 'Trump blowing Bubba.' Thousands of TikTok users reacted to it, and many did not realise that it was seven years ago.

Alex Jones' Trump 'Sucking Ding-Dong' Remark Resurfaces

TikTok user @couriernewsroom shared a clip of American far-right political commentator Alex Jones speaking about Trump 'sucking a ding-dong.' He clarified that there was no video about it, but he added another statement that made some think twice.

'There is no video of President Trump sucking a ding-dong,' he said, before adding. 'And so what if there was? That's a lot better than World War III.'

The clip received mixed responses from the netizens. Some speculate about Trump's sexuality, with one saying, 'so that's a yes on gay marriage?' One also shared a doctored image of Trump with former President Bill Clinton.

Meanwhile, others believe there was actually a video because of Jones' additional remarks, 'so what if there was?'

'This is a low key confession Alex,' one commented. Another added, 'So basically yes it exists.'

NJ612 shared a meme of two women laughing with a comment, 'This is from SEVEN years ago...they had an idea of what was going on.' Anon opined that Jones has an idea of what the 'elites' are up to.

Others argued that many were aware of it, but some were in denial. 'We've been talking about Epstein since 2016 when you guys were still calling it a conspiracy theory buddy,' @Stick2Facts2024 commented.

TikTok user @Jh points out the timeline, saying, it happened exactly one month after the viral Epstein mail mentioning 'Trump blowing Bubba,' which makes it even more suspicious.

Jones made the statement on 14 April 2018 on his YouTube channel for Infowars. Infowars has been banned from YouTube since August 2018 for violating the community guidelines, including hate speech and harassment.

What's in the Epstein Email?

The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform released the Epstein email to the public on 12 November 2025. In an email exchange with his brother, Mark Epstein, on 21 March 2018, the latter mentioned, 'Ask him if Putin has the photos of Trump blowing Bubba?'

Clinton has several nicknames, including 'Bubba.' The public assumed the email had something to do with Trump and Clinton, which led to memes associating the former and current presidents.

Mark spoke with NewsNation's Chris Cuomo by phone, and he explained that the 'Bubba' in his email was not a reference to Clinton. He, however, did not clarify who 'Bubba' was referring to. Instead, he apologised to Clinton for the commotion it created.

Jeffrey Epstein asked his brother, Mark Epstein, whether Putin has photos of Trump blowing “Bubba,” which is Bill Clinton’s nickname. pic.twitter.com/Ts4Uvq3RaU — Wally Rashid (@wallyrashid) November 13, 2025

'The only thing I responded to, because people got crazy, was the Bubba reference and they tried to pin it on Clinton. I made a public statement that it was not any reference to Bill Clinton, I like Bill Clinton and I'm sorry for him that he has to go through that,' Mark explained. 'But the email had nothing to do with Clinton, and that's my last word on that email.'

​Since the Epstein email recently shared to the public mentioned 'Trump blowing bubba' many immediately associated it to Jones previously remarks about the POTUS 'sucking ding-dong.' That's likely the reason Jones' video has resurfaced.