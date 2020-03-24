Wendy Williams got candid during an episode of her self-titled TV show about a conversation she shared with Dr. Oz about having sex amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday's episode of "The Wendy Williams Show" taped in the safety of her NYC apartment, Williams told her viewers that she visited Dr. Oz and just had to ask if it was safe to have sex despite the threat of the deadly disease. She casually asked him for advice on behalf of the other single "wanted women" just like herself.

"When I went to 'Dr. Oz', one of the things I talked to him about, I was like, 'Dr. Oz, what do single people, including me, do about sex?' Because as much as a wanted woman as I am, I'm not thinking about that. I don't want anybody over here," Wiliams asserted adding, "I think condoms are something random. You know, what about the sweat and the shower?"

Dr. Oz ended up telling her to avoid having sex as a precaution. He told the talk show host to "hold out" and that "it'll be over soon."

Williams also asked Dr. Oz if clothes carry the coronavirus. She expressed her concerns over the virus attaching to clothing and tells her viewers that she does her part in avoiding the virus as much as possible when she rides the lift. She does not use her hands instead she uses her covered elbows to touch the buttons, as health care experts also advised.

"I get in the elevator, I press with my elbow, I pull my sleeve down and press with the material," Williams shared and told her viewers that Dr. Oz confirmed the "germs last for two hours" on clothing.

"Two hours, darling do you realize when you get out of the subway or your Uber or whatever you're doing outside. You come inside, you sit on your cloth couch with your clothing on - you're transferring the stuff!" Williams expressed in disbelief.

In the same episode, Williams reminded everyone to stay in their homes to avoid contracting COVID-19. She also talked about the importance of social distancing in flattening the curve that the disease has brought on different countries and cities.