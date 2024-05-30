Canadian hip-hop artist Drake is poised to spend more time in the Lone Star State after purchasing a luxurious property in Brenham, Texas.

The 37-year-old artist acquired the stunning 313-acre Dos Brisas ranch in Washington County for $15 million last autumn. Located roughly two hours south of Dallas and 85 miles from Houston, the ranch has now been confirmed as his new residence.

A highlight of the property is a luxurious Mediterranean-designed house spanning 14,300 square feet. Additionally, the ranch includes multiple casitas and haciendas, offering Drake potential business opportunities should he decide to capitalise on his investment.

The main home features spacious and elegantly styled bathrooms, dining rooms, and bedrooms. The seating areas, adorned with floor-to-ceiling windows, provide breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape.

Other notable amenities include outdoor basketball and tennis courts, an equestrian facility, a horse-riding ring, and a shooting range. For relaxation, Drake can enjoy a large outdoor swimming pool and patio area.

The 313-acre property also boasts an organic farm, three stocked ponds, wildflowers, and pecan trees, offering an authentic Texan lifestyle experience.

Before Drake acquired the property in September, it had been on the market for four months at $15 million. Initially listed between April and September 2022 for $17.5 million, the site failed to attract a buyer at the higher price.

Businessman Doug Bosch and his wife, Jennifer, originally purchased the property in 2000 as a family retreat. Recognising its potential for business and investment returns, they transformed the ranch into a high-end resort in 2004.

However, the Relais & Chateaux-branded site had to close in 2021 due to significant losses from the COVID-19 pandemic and was subsequently put up for sale.

Tonya Curry, the listing agent, commented to CultureMap, "Dos Brisas is a rare legacy ranch property that offered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the right buyer, which we were able to find once we listed it, bringing the price in line with market conditions."

Drake has been spending more time in Texas recently. He attended the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo at NRG Stadium in March, performing alongside numerous other hip-hop artists.

Additionally, the Grammy-winning artist held six sold-out shows in Texas last September, performing twice in Austin, Dallas, and Houston as part of the "It's All a Blur" Tour.

In a recent serious incident, a security member guarding Drake's Toronto mansion was shot by individuals in a moving vehicle. Although the shooting was not fatal, the guard was injured and hospitalised for surgery. Subsequently, the Toronto home was trespassed on three separate occasions by individuals attempting to illegally enter the property.