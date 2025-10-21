Adolf Silva, a professional Spanish freeride mountain biker, encountered another disturbing accident when he competed at the Red Bull Rampage 2025 on Sunday, 19 October. It wasn't the first time he ended up in a hospital after joining such a physically demanding contest.

Adolf Silva Broke His Femur At The 2019 Loosefest XL 'Big Crash'

Silva, who is known for doing difficult tricks in the freeride community, was able to update his fans just a day after his accident when he competed at the 2019 Loosefest XL in Belgium. After undergoing surgery, he shared a smiling photo of himself while still lying on the hospital bed, following what he called a 'big crash' and assured fans he would be back competing in no time.

'Big crash yesterday during #loosefestxl,' he wrote on Instagram before sharing a detailed update about his injury. 'Broke my femur in 3 places but surgery went well, will be back in no time stronger than ever!!'

Silva also shared the X-ray result of his broken femur. Fans were happy to see him doing well in such a short time.

However, it's a different thing this time. There's still no clear update about how he is doing after his crash on Sunday.

What Happened To Adolf Silva At The Red Bull Rampage 2025

Silva attempted a double backflip off a ledge during his second run while competing at the Red Bull Rampage 2025 in Virgin, Utah. However, he reportedly under-rotated the trick, resulting in the accident.

According to some reports, his front wheel struck the ground first and his body went over the handlebars. He landed on his head and fell down the steep slope.

The horrible sight left many disturbed, with some wondering if he was alive. Silva was immediately air-lifted by helicopter to a hospital for evaluation.

'Adolf is alert, conscious, and talking to loved ones. He is being transferred to the hospital for further evaluation,' Red Bull said in a statement, per Daily Mail.

However, the accident was definitely not a minor incident. Tyler McCaul, a fellow rider and analyst, said it was 'close to worst-case scenario.'

'In my 30 years of broadcasting, [it's] the heaviest crash and slam that I've ever seen,' he added.

According to McCaul, there were rumours that Silva was planning to perform the double backflip, which was what many considered to be among the most difficult tricks to pull off. Another member acknowledged that they heard the speculations, but they never saw Silva practice it.

Silva Accidents: Loosefest XL 2019 Vs. Red Bull Rampage 2025

Although Silva suffered a triple fracture in the Loosefest XL 2019 injury, his recent accident could be more serious. There's a risk of him suffering from potential head, neck, and spine injury. He could also suffer from a concussion, considering how hard he fell.

Also, the environment at Loosefest XL was more controlled for high jumps, with landing zones constructed for their performances. Meanwhile, there was a high risk margin in the recent event, with natural rock and terrain amplifying the consequences of error.

Overall, Silva's recent crash has more unknowns and higher stakes. Hopefully, fans will hear a positive update on his health soon.