The countdown to Super Bowl 2026 has already ignited major buzz across the United States, but this year's championship is shaping up to be more than just another football finale.

From questions over where the game will kick off to growing speculation about Bad Bunny's status as halftime headliner, fans are eager for clarity ahead of what could be one of the NFL's most globally watched events.

Behind the scenes, organisers are finalising venue preparations, broadcast partnerships, and entertainment plans for the 60th edition of America's biggest sporting spectacle — all while navigating online rumours and record-breaking ticket demand.

Where Will Super Bowl 2026 Be Held?

Levi's Stadium, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, was selected due to its advanced technology integration, capacity, and previous hosting experience. With a seating capacity of around 68,500, the stadium offers modern facilities and proximity to major transportation hubs such as San Jose International Airport.

Santa Clara officials have begun coordinating with local businesses, hotels, and law enforcement to manage the expected surge in tourism. The Santa Clara Stadium Authority estimates that the event could generate hundreds of millions of dollars in economic activity for the Bay Area, echoing the economic boost seen during Super Bowl 50.

In addition to hosting the Super Bowl, Levi's Stadium is also preparing to stage FIFA World Cup 2026 matches, making next year a landmark for sports tourism in Northern California.

Who Is Performing at the Halftime Show?

The halftime show headliner for Super Bowl 2026 is confirmed to be Puerto Rican global superstar Bad Bunny, one of the most-streamed artists in the world.

The announcement made in late September 2025 was met with widespread attention and mixed reactions.

Bad Bunny, known for his chart-topping hits and influence in Latin trap and reggaeton, will be the first Spanish-language artist to headline the Super Bowl halftime show solo. The NFL stated that his selection reflects its commitment to diversity and global reach.

Is Bad Bunny Being Replaced?

In recent weeks, rumours circulated online claiming that Bad Bunny might be replaced as the halftime performer following petitions and political criticism.

However, both the NFL and Roc Nation, the company producing the halftime show, have confirmed that these reports are false.

A petition on Change.org calling for his removal reportedly gathered more than 30,000 signatures, citing concerns about explicit lyrics and cultural representation.

Despite this, the league has not announced any changes to its lineup. Industry insiders told entertainment outlets that no negotiations are underway for a replacement, and rehearsals for the performance are proceeding as planned.

US President Donald Trump recently criticised the decision, calling the choice of Bad Bunny 'absolutely ridiculous', sparking further discussion online. However, others have praised the move as a reflection of the NFL's evolving audience and growing Latino fanbase.

What to Expect from Super Bowl LX

Beyond the music and media buzz, Super Bowl 2026 is expected to be one of the most technologically advanced editions of the championship yet. Levi's Stadium plans to integrate AI-powered fan services, interactive augmented reality features, and 5G-supported streaming experiences.

Advertising rates for the 2026 broadcast are expected to surpass previous records, as brands compete for exposure in one of the world's most-watched television events.

With global interest, major sponsorships, and heightened cultural attention, Super Bowl LX is shaping up to be a defining moment for both sport and entertainment.