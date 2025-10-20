Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is under mounting pressure after his team's humiliating 31-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The defeat dropped Miami to a 1-6 record, their worst start in years, sparking online speculation about McDaniel's future.

Fans flooded social media asking, 'Is Mike McDaniel fired?', as frustration grows over the team's dramatic decline from last season's playoff hopefuls.

Franchise in Freefall

The Dolphins entered 2025 with high expectations, but a series of crushing defeats has left them bottom of the AFC East. Team owner Stephen Ross has publicly backed McDaniel for now, though analysts and fans question how long that support will last if results do not improve.

'No person or player or coach has their hands clean, starting with me,' McDaniel admitted in his post-game press conference, taking full responsibility for the team's collapse.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who threw two interceptions before being benched, has also come under fire. His recent criticism of teammates for skipping player-only meetings led McDaniel to call the comments 'misguided', warning that accountability should stay 'inside the locker room'.

Once praised for his innovative offensive schemes, McDaniel now faces criticism for an attack that has averaged fewer than 14 points per game over the past month.

Owner's Support Tested

Despite growing fan anger, Stephen Ross has insisted McDaniel's job is safe — for now. Reports from The Phinsider suggest Ross is reluctant to make mid-season changes and still believes his head coach can turn things around.

However, with each loss, that patience appears to be fading. The Dolphins have not reached the postseason since McDaniel's first year in charge, and history is not on their side: only one team, the 1970 Cincinnati Bengals, has ever reached the playoffs after a 1-6 start.

Trade Rumours and Tactical Overhaul

Speculation is growing over possible roster moves before the upcoming NFL trade deadline. McDaniel has dismissed rumours that key players could be traded, calling them 'baseless', but insiders say front offices often explore long-term options once playoff hopes vanish.

After the Browns loss, McDaniel promised changes, saying: 'If you are negatively affecting the football team routinely, I don't have a choice but to assess a different player. And I have to coach a lot better, as well.'

Fans Turn Up the Heat

Online forums and NFL communities erupted after Sunday's game, with 'Is Mike McDaniel fired?' trending on X (formerly Twitter). Supporters blasted the team for penalties, turnovers, and lack of discipline, calling this one of the most disappointing Dolphins seasons in recent memory.

The Dolphins face the New York Jets next week in what analysts are calling a must-win game. A loss could push McDaniel closer to the sack and potentially trigger sweeping changes across the coaching staff and roster.