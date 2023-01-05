In a shocking incident reported from India, a drunk man urinated on an elderly female passenger onboard an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi on November 26 last year.

The incident came to light after the local media published the woman's letter to the airline's management asking them to take action against the culprit and the cabin crew.

In her letter, she said that the cabin crew failed to take action against the man, and he walked scot-free after landing in Delhi.

According to a report in The Times of India, the man walked up to the woman's seat just after lunch when the lights were turned off. He unzipped his pants and urinated on her.

The woman, whose identity has not been revealed, said that the cabin crew did not take appropriate action against the culprit and that they simply gave her a pair of pyjamas and slippers to change into.

Meanwhile, the airline said in a statement that the incident has been reported to the police and regulatory authorities. It has also set up an internal committee to put the man on the no-fly list.

"Air India has taken a very serious view of the incident, where a passenger behaved in an unacceptable and undignified manner on the New York-Delhi flight that caused extreme distress to a fellow passenger," Air India spokesperson said.

"As a first step, Air India has banned the passenger for 30 days, the maximum it is permitted to unilaterally do so, and reported the matter to the DGCA for further action," it added.

This comes weeks after a heated argument between a passenger and one of the crew members of an Indian airline took social media by storm.

The video of the argument went viral on the internet in the last week of December. It showed a flight attendant telling a rude passenger to "shut up."

The argument took place on a flight from Istanbul to Delhi. The altercation reportedly happened over an issue about meals served on the flight. The video sparked a debate on the internet, with some backing the crew and others defending the passenger.