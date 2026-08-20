Dua Lipa's 'Training Season' has found a new life on social media, where fans are turning the 2024 hit into a manifestation prayer after watching the singer's own love story unfold.

The track, which was inspired by Lipa's frustration with disappointing dates and her decision to stop teaching partners how to treat her, has become a soundtrack for fans writing down their ideal relationship traits and imagining the same outcome for themselves.

The trend picked up pace after Lipa's relationship with British actor Callum Turner progressed from a romance to an engagement and marriage, while a video from a friend's bachelorette celebration showed her friends dancing, along with Lipa, lip-syncing to the song.

Why Is 'Training Season' a Manifestation Prayer?

The latest trend centres on the idea that Lipa effectively wrote down the qualities she wanted in a partner before finding someone who seemed to fit them.

ELA TÁ DE OLHO! 👀 Dua Lipa repostou nos Stories vários TikToks com a trend de “Training Season”. pic.twitter.com/3csliXgDwC — Central Dua Lipa Brasil (@dualipacentral_) July 21, 2026

Fans have begun using 'Training Season' alongside videos of themselves making affirmations, writing relationship wish lists or performing prayer-like gestures. Captions often include phrases such as 'manifesting with Training Season' and 'training season is over for me too.'

The appeal comes partly from Lipa's own comments about manifestation. She has previously discussed writing down what she wanted from a relationship and choosing her words carefully because she believes written desires can become mantras.

For fans, the song therefore sounds less like a breakup anthem and more like a checklist that supposedly came true.

What Does Dua Lipa's 'Training Season' Mean?

Released in February 2024 as part of Lipa's album Radical Optimism, 'Training Season' was written after a series of unsatisfying dates.

The song focuses on emotional maturity, communication, vulnerability and mutual growth, with Lipa declaring that she no longer wants to 'train' someone to become the partner she needs. Its central message is about having clear standards and walking away from relationships that repeatedly fall short.

That message has made the track particularly suited to the current wave of dating and manifestation content, where users share lists of qualities they want in future partners.

How Callum Turner Changed the Meaning of the Song

Lipa's relationship with Turner has given the fan theory an unusually neat timeline.

The singer was publicly linked to the British actor around early 2024, around the period when 'Training Season' was being written and released. The pair became engaged in 2025 and married in 2026.

That progression encouraged fans to connect the song's lyrics with Lipa's personal life, interpreting the relationship as evidence that she got the kind of partnership she had described.

The interpretation remains a fan-created one rather than proof that manifestation caused the relationship.

Dua Lipa Joins the 'Training Season' Fan Trend

The trend has also received attention from Lipa herself.

A video shared from a friend's bachelorette celebration showed her girlfriends dancing and lip-syncing to 'Training Season' in a bathroom, giving the song another playful association with friendship, romance and celebration.

manifesting with the girls 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3p2haq2BR4 — Team Dua HQ 🌊 (@TeamDuaHQ) August 16, 2026

Lipa's fan page from Brazil later shared a compilation featuring fans participating in the manifestation trend, further amplifying the idea across social media.

For fans, the song has become a little ritual for setting romantic standards: write down what you want, play 'Training Season' and hope your own training season is finally over.