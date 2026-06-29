Ariana Grande has ignited intense global speculation regarding her romantic life after being spotted dining intimately with her former boyfriend, Ricky Álvarez, in Austin, Texas. Just days before, a dramatic alteration to her live concert lyrics hinted at a rekindled connection.

The pop superstar, who celebrated her 33rd birthday on Friday, was photographed alongside her former partner at a Texas restaurant on Thursday evening, immediately sending shockwaves through social media networks.

Coming hot on the heels of her recent high-profile separation from actor Ethan Slater, the sudden reappearance of her high-profile ex has left millions wondering if one of pop music's most famously chronicled relationships has quietly been revived.

A Lyrical Shift Sets Social Media Alight

The initial spark for the sudden wave of internet speculation began on the stage of Grande's critically acclaimed Eternal Sunshine world tour.

While performing her definitive 2018 breakup anthem 'Thank U, Next', the Grammy-winning vocalist caught the audience off guard by entirely pivoting from her original, dismissive lyrics regarding her past romance.

Instead of delivering the classic recorded line, 'Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh', Grande smiled and sang, 'Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now they still kinda slap.'

ariana changed the thank u, next lyrics once again : "wrote some songs about ricky, now they kinda slap" #eternalsunshinetour pic.twitter.com/wfk6hvAspU — ‎ًfigui ꕤ (@_positions__) June 25, 2026

Fans instantly documented the moment on video, uploading clips to TikTok and X, where they rapidly accumulated millions of views as commentators dissected whether the complimentary lyrical adjustment was a deliberate public hint at a deeper reconciliation.

Meanwhile, Álvarez's reaction to the lyric change was captured by a fan. In the clip, he is seen shaking hands with a man who appeared to be a friend.

Ricky reacting to Ariana’s ‘thank u, next’ lyric change about him tonight in Austin



“wrote some songs about Ricky, and he still got my back” pic.twitter.com/pDR9oLnHya — ES Tour Updates (@esontour) June 27, 2026

The Reality Behind the Texas Reunion

Despite the immediate digital frenzy and frantic theories circulating across social media, the true nature of the Texas meeting appears far more grounded. As reported by TMZ, sources familiar with the situation have confirmed that the reunion between the former couple is entirely platonic.

Após uma misteriosa mudança na letra de “thank u, next” durante a eternal sunshine tour, Ariana Grande é vista saindo com seu ex-namorado Ricky Alvarez. 👀 pic.twitter.com/HPWpuMYxAs — Info Ariana (@infoari) June 26, 2026

The pop star was simply in Austin for the Texas leg of her current concert tour, which happened to line up with her birthday celebrations. Insiders revealed that Álvarez, who has stayed close with the singer over the last decade, travelled to Texas as part of a much larger group of friends coming together for her birthday weekend.

Read more 'Better Off Friends': Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Quietly Split Several Months Ago After 3 Years of Dating 'Better Off Friends': Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Quietly Split Several Months Ago After 3 Years of Dating

The sources insisted there is no romance between the pair this time around, making it clear they are just supportive friends who love hanging out. Supporting this, a source also told PEOPLE, 'They've been hanging out recently.'

Navigating Single Life and Historical Ties

The reunion comes at a unique transitional period for Grande, who is navigating single life after her relationship with her 'Wicked' co-star Ethan Slater recently ended after three years in a relationship.

That split was described by insiders as completely amicable, and that they are 'better off friends than in a committed relationship.' Following the break up, the 33-year-old singer is said to be focusing on her tour and upcoming projects

Ariana Grande alterou novamente o trecho de “thank u, next” sobre Ricky, que está presente no show de hoje:



“Escrevi algumas músicas sobre o Ricky e ele ainda me apoia.” pic.twitter.com/gOalZX3we6 — Info Ariana (@infoari) June 27, 2026

Álvarez shares a deep history with the singer, having originally joined her inner circle as a professional backup dancer during her 2015 'Honeymoon' tour. The pair subsequently dated for over a year before splitting in the summer of 2016.

Though their romance ended a decade ago, their enduring platonic relationship has frequently surprised fans, proving that Grande has managed to keep at least one of her famous exes firmly in her corner as a trusted confidant.