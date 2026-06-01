Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are married.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on 31 May 2026, surrounded by their loved ones. While Dua Lipa is one of the biggest names in the music industry, known for hits such as 'Be the One,' 'New Rules,' and 'IDGAF,' many fans are now eager to learn more about the man she married. Here's everything to know about her husband, Callum Turner.

Who Is Callum Turner? Career and Background

Callum Robilliard Turneris is a 36-year-old British actor who grew up in Chelsea, London. His middle name, 'Robilliard,' comes from his mother's friend, poet David Robilliard, who died two years before Turner was born.

When he was a kid, Turner wanted to be a soccer player, but his mother instilled in him a love of film and inspired him to pursue acting. 'I learned more through films than I did through life itself,' he said in a 2014 interview.

Turner initially began his career as a model, working for companies such as Reebok and Next. In 2011, he became the face of a Burberry campaign. Turner's acting career started with small roles in film and television before he landed bigger roles, including Bill Rohan in Queen and Country (2014).

He gained wider recognition when he played Theseus, the brother of Newt Scamander in the fantasy film Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018), later reprising the role in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022). He was also nominated for the British Academy Television Award for Best Actor for his performance in the series The Capture (2019).

The actor also starred as Anthony O'Hare in The Last Letter from Your Lover (2021), John 'Bucky' Egan in the Apple TV+ series Masters of the Air (2024), Joe Rantz in The Boys in the Boat (2023), and Luke in the fantasy romantic comedy film Eternity (2025).

Turner has previously spoken about his past marijuana use. 'I was a big stoner... I was acting, doing films, and smoking weed every day. I never smoked on set but as soon as I got home, I was like a real addict. I definitely missed four years of my life,' he told The Independent. He said it was a 'compassion and love' for himself, along with a 'determination to change and not miss my life' that helped him stop.

The actor has previously been in a long-term relationship with The Crown actress Vanessa Kirby. Turner doesn't have social media accounts, though he occasionally appears on Dua Lipa's Instagram page.

Callum Turner and Dua Lipa's Relationship

Turner and Dua Lipa sparked romance rumours in January 2024 after they attended the Masters of the Air afterparty together. In July 2024, the singer made their relationship Instagram official. The couple then made their red carpet debut at the 2025 Met Gala.

In a July 2025 cover story for British Vogue, Dua confirmed that she and Turner were engaged.

'Yeah, we're engaged. It's very exciting. This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don't know, be best friends forever—it's a really special feeling,' she said.

The actor shared that it was a love for reading that brought him and the singer together. 'We sat next to each other and realized we were reading the same book, which is crazy,' he told The Sunday Times.

'It's called Trust [by Hernán Díaz] and I had just finished the first chapter and I told her and she looked at me and said, "I just finished the first chapter too." I said, "So we're on the same page," he said.

'In the movie version of it I look up to the sky and I'm like, I hear you. I understand. The signs are loud, don't worry. And that was really the first [moment],' the actor added.

The couple officially married in May 2026 in London, marking the latest chapter in a relationship that quickly became one of the entertainment industry's most talked-about romances.