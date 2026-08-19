British actor Callum Turner has discussed his personal and professional goals during a recent interview with Esquire UK. He shared what he hopes to achieve over the next decade.

When asked about his plans for the future, the actor stated he wanted more of the same regarding his career. He then discussed his desire to start a family.

The actor noted his age while outlining his personal ambitions. He told the publication his plans clearly. He said 'I'm 36. I'd like to have a family and raise some kids.'

His comments may prompt speculation about the couple's future, but the source does not confirm any pregnancy or plans for an immediate announcement. He focused purely on his broader life goals.

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Actor Discusses His Relationship With Dua Lipa

Turner also took the time to praise his current relationship with pop star Dua Lipa. He spoke warmly about their connection and what it means to him personally.

He explained his feelings about finding the right partner. He said 'It's nice to find someone that you love and who loves you and you want to be around all the time.'

The source says Turner and Dua Lipa married in London in May. He described the wedding event as 'the amazing' and 'the most beautiful day of my life.'

British Actor Addresses James Bond Replacement Speculation

Turner also addressed reports linking him to the next James Bond film. He has been cited as the bookmakers' favourite to replace Daniel Craig in the iconic role.

Speculation surrounding his casting grew following his acting work in 2023. He starred in the George Clooney film The Boys in the Boat.

Clooney showed strong support for Turner taking over the famous spy franchise. The legendary actor claimed Turner is 'the perfect guy' for the role because he is 'handsome and charming and British'.

Turner Repeatedly Declines to Confirm Casting Reports

Despite the high praise and ongoing reports, Turner repeatedly declined to comment on the Bond speculation. He refused to provide any clear confirmation about his involvement in the franchise.

When pressed for answers during the interview, he laughed and said 'I'm not going to comment on that either.'

He followed up by stating his lack of clear knowledge. He added 'I don't know anything, so I can't comment. There's nothing for me to comment on.'

When the publication asked about reports suggesting he had already been picked, his stance remained unchanged. He continued 'There's nothing for me to comment on, and I think it's best just to not say anything.'

The actor made it clear that he felt there was no reason to discuss the role further at this time. He said 'I just know I'm not going to comment on it... Just because there's no point in commenting on it in this moment.'

Finally, when asked if he would even want to play Bond, Turner told the publication the question was 'so loaded'. The supplied source does not confirm Turner has been cast, and Clooney's endorsement is separate from any official confirmation by Bond producers.