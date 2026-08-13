Duolingo has been praised online after restoring a 10-year-old boy's 301-day language-learning streak after he was unexpectedly hospitalised and missed his lessons.

His mother appealed directly to the language-learning platform, explaining that her son was recovering at home but was heartbroken after losing more than 300 days of progress. Duolingo responded by asking for his username before restoring the streak and adding extra rewards.

The plea has since garnered more than 15 million views on X, helping the heartwarming gesture go viral.

Duolingo Restores 301-Day Streak

The boy's mother, posting as Sunny Chaos, wrote: 'Hi @duolingo. Any chance you can help a little Duo fan out? My 10-year-old son had a 300+ day streak, but was unexpectedly hospitalized and missed his lessons. He's home and recovering, but heartbroken about losing his streak.'

Duolingo replied: 'glad to hear that he's recovering! what's his Duolingo username? let's get that streak going again.'

The company later confirmed: '301-day streak repaired! threw in some gems and a Streak Shield too ❤️'

The extra gems can be used for digital items within the app, while a Streak Shield can protect a user's progress if they miss a lesson.

The response quickly went viral, with users praising Duolingo for recognising that the child had missed his lessons because of circumstances beyond his control.

What Does the Viral Feature Mean?

A Duolingo streak records the number of consecutive days a learner completes a lesson, turning regular language practice into a daily goal. The platform offers features such as Streak Freeze and Streak Repair to help users protect or recover their progress.

In June 2026, Duolingo also introduced a limited-time feature allowing eligible users who had lost streaks of at least 30 days to earn them back by completing three lessons in a row.

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The company has described streaks as an important motivational tool, with longer streaks encouraging users to continue learning and build consistent habits.

That makes the 10-year-old's 301-day streak particularly significant. After months of daily practice, he lost the milestone while recovering from an unexpected hospitalisation.

Duolingo went beyond its usual streak-protection tools by manually restoring his progress after his mother explained the circumstances. However, the viral incident does not mean every lost streak will automatically be restored.

Netizens React to Duolingo's Gesture

Duolingo's decision drew a largely supportive response online, with users praising the company for showing understanding towards a young learner recovering from a medical emergency.

'It's the first time when I see a huge company listen to ONE of their users. Good to see, Duolingo,' one commenter wrote.

Another joked about Duolingo's famously intimidating green owl mascot: 'Watching the most ruthless, unhinged corporate mascot on the entire internet temporarily pause its villain arc to perform a streak-restoration miracle for a recovering kid.'

Some users shared their own experiences of losing lengthy streaks, while others questioned whether restoring them undermined the purpose of maintaining one.

However, others defended the child. 'The comments. People do suck at life. It's a child who is excited about learning who had a medical emergency. Be better, people,' one user wrote, wishing him 'a speedy recovery, the longest streak ever and bilingual prowess'.

Another summed up the gesture: 'This is the rare case where the meme owl actually shows up as a friend instead of a threat.'