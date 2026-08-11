Sabrina Carpenter has reportedly set an unusually high bar for romance, saying she would not date a man unless he knew the lyrics to all her songs.

The claim has circulated on social media alongside the reported line that a prospective partner should be a 'fan first' and 'boyfriend second.' The unusually specific requirement has caught attention because it would make knowledge of Carpenter's music part of the test for anyone hoping to date her.

Partner Needs To Know Her Music

The reported standard appears to go beyond wanting a supportive partner. It would require a prospective boyfriend to be familiar with Carpenter's lyrics across her catalogue rather than simply recognising her biggest hits.

The 'Fan first. Boyfriend second.' wording has become the clearest expression of the reported preference. It suggests that genuine interest in Carpenter's work would come before a romantic relationship.

That makes musical knowledge part of the reported compatibility test, with the expectation apparently extending beyond the songs that became mainstream hits.

Where the Sabrina Carpenter Dating Claim Came From

The statement has been reproduced by multiple social-media accounts, but the posts currently circulating do not identify the original interview, video or appearance in which Carpenter allegedly made the remark.

The claim has nevertheless prompted playful reactions from users who appear to have taken the reported requirement as a challenge.

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'Challenge accepted,' one commenter wrote, while another joked, 'Well I better get to memorizing then.'

Other users took the reported dating preference in a more playful direction.

'That means I can be her girlfriend, cool!' one person wrote, while another commented, 'She likes her men Bi.'

The comments ranged from playful acceptance of the challenge to jokes about Carpenter's reported preference. Some posts describe the comment as a joke, while others present it as a straightforward requirement.

The available material does not show Carpenter formally describing the preference as an ultimatum, so the claim should be attributed to the circulating reports rather than presented as a confirmed rule governing her relationships.

Sabrina Carpenter Has a Large Catalogue To Learn

Carpenter has built a substantial discography since releasing her debut album, Eyes Wide Open, in 2015.

Her catalogue now spans seven studio albums, including Emails I Can't Send, Short n' Sweet and Man's Best Friend. Her recent success has added several songs that have become closely associated with her name, including 'Espresso,' 'Please Please Please' and 'Taste.'

Her Short n' Sweet era in particular helped turn Carpenter into a global pop star, with 'Espresso' becoming one of her signature tracks.

Sabrina Carpenter's Songs Often Explore Romance

Relationships are also a recurring subject in Carpenter's songwriting.

Her 2024 song 'Because I Liked a Boy,' for example, addressed the online backlash surrounding her personal life and became one of the closely discussed tracks from her Emails I Can't Send era.

Other songs have explored attraction, break-ups and complicated relationships, giving romance a prominent place in Carpenter's music. However, there is no evidence in the available material that Carpenter's songwriting is the reason behind the reported dating requirement.