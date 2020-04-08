Microsoft has been drawing more attention as of late due to the regular updates it has been sharing about the Xbox Series X. Compared to Sony, which just recently hosted a technical presentation about the PS5, gamers now have everything they need to know about the next-generation Xbox console except for the pricing. In a surprise move from the Japanese company, it finally unveiled its new controller which will be called DualSense instead of DualShock 5.

While other relevant details about the game system remain undisclosed, the gamepad reveal could be a hint that another announcement would follow soon. While several documents were leaked last year that hinted about how the new controller might look like, none was close to what the official images show. While some elements of the DualShock 4 are still intact, everything else is different.

According to the PlayStation Blog, Sony highlights the fact that the PlayStation 4 controller was positively received by its fans. The company made little changes to the overall form factor of the gamepad since the original game system launched.

First images of the DualSense wireless game controller, which will bring the sense of touch to PS5 gameplay: https://t.co/e4DicwHQN6 pic.twitter.com/LLozslrnlM — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 8, 2020

As expected, the company confirms that the DualSense will rely on haptic feedback that will purportedly rival the accuracy of HD Rumble on the Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons. Furthermore, the L2 and R2 buttons are reportedly adaptive triggers that will enhance gameplay.

This is the first time that the controller features a dramatic change in its form factor. While the overall shape still remains, the grips and the top section sport a more pronounced curve. Gone is the top-mounted lightbar, which has been relocated to each side of the touchpad. Meanwhile, Sony kept the analogue sticks in the same location. The gamepad will still use a built-in rechargeable battery that will now charge via USB Type-C.

The PlayStation button is no longer round with what appears to be a mute button for the integrated microphone array set just below it. This allows players to chat with their friends even without a headset and could be used for gameplay and voice control functionalities. The controller replaces the Share button with what Sony now calls the Create. The DualSense comes in a dual-tone white and black shell, which could be a hint of the console's colour scheme when it launches.