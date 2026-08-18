The first day of the murder trial of Duane "Keffe D" Davis was held at Clark County District Court in Las Vegas on Monday, 16 August. Davis, 63, is a former gang leader whose charged in connection with the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur in 1996.

According to the prosecution, the 63-year-old orchestrated the fatal shooting of the rapper as an act of revenge after Shakur and his associates allegedly assaulted Orlando 'Baby Lane' Anderson, Davis's nephew, earlier that night.

Davis has since pleaded not guilty to murder with a deadly weapon.

A Feud Turned Deadly

The court heard that the eventual fatal drive-by shooting stemmed hours earlier at the MGM Grand casino just after a Mike Tyson boxing match. Shakur, along with his entourage, would later be involved in a confrontation with Anderson.

Davis, hearing about the beating, became furious, prompting him to seek revenge for his nephew by gathering allies from his gang and later arranging the shooting. It's also alleged that Davis was one of the four people inside the Cadillac that pulled up to Shakur's BMW, but those other passengers are now reported dead.

Shakur, who was 25 at the time, was riding in a BMW driven by Marion 'Suge' Knight on 7 September, 1996. The gunmen opened fire on the duo, with Shakur sustaining four gunshot wounds and Knight surviving with minor injuries.

The 25-year-old rapper was rushed to the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada, where he remained on life support before dying six days later, on 13 September 1996.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Binu Palal stated, 'Let's be clear, Duane Davis did not pull the trigger. But he did plan the shooting in retaliation for the beating of his nephew.' 'Remarkably, you will learn that from Duane Davis himself,' he added.

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A witness, identified as Ingrid Stokes, also addressed the jury. She revealed that the friend she was with knew Knight, and suggested they follow them to a club.

Stokes recounted, 'There was a car behind us, trying to get in front of us.' She and his friend grew concerned and switched seats, during which the shooting occurred.

'We were head down, taking our seat belts off, when we heard the gunshots. All hell broke loose,' she stated.

Davis's Confession in His Memoir

The prosecution cited Davis's memoir in 2019 during their opening statements. In it, Davis detailed how he was a passenger in the Cadillac and that he was the one who gave the gun to his nephew, who fatally shot Tupac Shakur.

Palal echoed this in his opening statement, where he alleged that Davis and Anderson, who were in the white Cadillac, found Shakur and Knight, made a U-turn, before passing his gun to his nephew.

Davis has since distanced himself from the memoir and stated that some parts were modified to attract more buyers.

Meanwhile, the defence argued that the prosecution's claims were of 'fiction,' stating that the case's decades-long investigation caused it to be flawed. Davis's attorney, Michael Sanft, questioned the prosecution, 'What facts do they have after 30 years?'

Nearly three decades after Tupac Shakur's death, his murder has finally reached a courtroom, and one of music's most infamous cases will finally reach a conclusion. For now, it's the jury's decision to determine whether prosecutors can prove that Duane "Keffe D" Davis helped orchestrate a killing fuelled by revenge.