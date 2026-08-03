A promotional video showing singer D4vd wearing a fake blood-stained shirt while buying laundry detergent has resurfaced online following a Los Angeles judge's decision to send the artist to trial over the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

The clip, originally released as part of a merchandise campaign, has attracted renewed attention after prosecutors referenced laundry detergent and a dryer sheet recovered from an inflatable pool during Burke's preliminary hearing. While the video itself predates the criminal proceedings, its circulation has intensified as interest in the case grows.

The renewed attention comes days after a Los Angeles Superior Court judge ruled that prosecutors had presented sufficient evidence for David Anthony Burke, who performs as D4vd, to stand trial. Burke has pleaded not guilty to charges including murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 and unlawful mutilation of human remains.

D4vd Merchandise Video Resurfaces Following Preliminary Hearing

The resurfaced footage was originally created to promote merchandise linked to Burke's music career.

In the video, Burke is seen wearing a white shirt featuring fake blood effects while purchasing laundry detergent at a store. At the time of its release, the imagery formed part of the visual branding surrounding his music and merchandise.

Following last week's preliminary hearing, however, the clip has been widely reshared across social media platforms, with users drawing comparisons between the video's imagery and evidence discussed in court.

The timing of the renewed interest reflects heightened public attention surrounding the criminal proceedings rather than any new development involving the video itself.

Prosecutors Referenced Laundry Detergent During Hearing

During the preliminary hearing, prosecutors alleged that investigators recovered an inflatable children's pool inside Burke's garage that contained a crumpled dryer sheet and smelled of laundry detergent. The prosecution presented that evidence as part of its broader case against Burke.

Defence lawyers, however, argued that fake blood found at Burke's residence was connected to his merchandise and creative projects rather than any alleged criminal activity. They have maintained Burke's innocence throughout the proceedings.

The resurfaced promotional clip has since become a focal point online because it also features laundry detergent alongside the fake blood-themed clothing.

Legal experts caution, however, that similarities between publicly available videos and evidence discussed during court proceedings should not be interpreted as proof of criminal conduct. At this stage, the video has not been presented as independent evidence establishing Burke's guilt.

Case Returns to Public Attention Ahead of Trial

The renewed circulation of the clip comes as Burke's criminal case enters its next phase.

Earlier this week, a judge ruled there was sufficient evidence for the case to proceed to trial after hearing testimony from investigators and forensic experts during the preliminary hearing.

Prosecutors allege Burke lured Celeste Rivas Hernandez to his Hollywood Hills home before killing and dismembering her. Burke denies those allegations.

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The case first attracted national attention after Celeste's remains were discovered months after she disappeared. Since then, prosecutors have outlined what they describe as a combination of digital, forensic and physical evidence linking Burke to the alleged offences.

The defence has challenged the prosecution's interpretation of that evidence and continues to deny the allegations. Because the case has returned to the spotlight, older content connected to Burke, including music videos, interviews and promotional material, has resurfaced online, where users have attempted to interpret it through the lens of the ongoing prosecution.

What Happens Next In The D4vd Case

Following the preliminary hearing, Burke is scheduled to return to court for arraignment on 31 August, where formal proceedings will continue before trial.

Both the prosecution and defence are expected to continue challenging each other's interpretation of the evidence as the case progresses.

For now, the resurfaced merchandise video remains part of the broader online conversation rather than the legal case itself. As with all ongoing criminal proceedings, the allegations against Burke have yet to be tested at trial. He remains presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.