Kate Middleton could be following the footsteps of her husband Prince William, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with a documentary of her own.

According to a report in Mail Online, the Duchess of Cambridge has been holding secret meetings with David Glover, a high-profile TV executive and documentary producer who commissioned the hit Channel 4 show "Gogglebox." Most recently, she held a telephone call with Glover last week.

As per the report, the duo could be discussing a potential documentary about early childhood development, a cause very close to the Duchess's heart. The programme could have the feel of the BBC's popular geneaology series "Who Do You Think You Are?", where celebrities explore their ancestry and family history.

A royal source claimed that the royal is keen on the show, and her secret meetings with Glover have been for "preliminary and research purposes." "Catherine is very interested in a programme. She thinks it could be a really significant way to explore an important subject," the insider said.

Kate was reportedly inspired by her husband's environmental series with Sir David Attenborough, "The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet," released by BBC last week. The source explained, "She's been very impressed with William's efforts and knows how much he enjoyed making his Earthshot series."

A Kensington Palace spokesperson confirmed the meeting between her and Glover, but dubbed it "private" and declined to divulge further details.

The news of a potential documentary comes as Kate explored four generations of her family as part of her work into early childhood development, which aims to study the effect of upbringing from the age of nine months to five years on a person's mental health. Experts' research into her family tree revealed that the future Queen comes from a family line of "real poverty," reports The News International.

Royal editor Russell Myers who presented the findings revealed that the Duchess's ancestry includes two major sectors of society, one from her father Michael Middleton's side and the other from her mother Carole Middleton's. Myers said, "What is interesting about it, of course, is she has come from a very working-class background in generations before. Her mothers family, Carole's family ‒ the Goldsmiths ‒ came from real poverty, and on that lineage, they had coal miners, carpenters, labourers, shop workers among her ancestors."

"So obviously very very different to her life now. And even her dad, his relatives had a far more comfortable upbringing. He [comes] from quite a wealthy family of wool merchants and I think there were solicitors and pilots within his lineage," Myers added.

The research revealed that Kate's family line had some aristocrats as well, including countesses, earls, and even a one-term prime minister for 1782 named William Petty FitzMaurice who was also the 1st Marquess of Lansdowne.