Sadie Robertson is now a mum. The 23-year-old reality TV star gave birth to her firstborn, a daughter with husband Christian Huff, on Tuesday.

The couple is over the moon with the birth of their baby girl. They shared the exciting news on Instagram along with photos to document the moment.

"We saw a million little miracles yesterday - the best one being this girl right here... Honey, (heart emoji) the pure goodness of God. Story to come, but I'm way too occupied right now by cuteness," Robertson captioned a series of images taken of her and Huff in the hospital.

The first photo shows the married couple lovingly adoring their child who is sound asleep in her mother's arms. A couple of the pictures may have been taken during labor, with the couple beaming at each other and the other showing Huff comforting his pregnant wife. The last picture is a snap of Robertson cradling her newborn.

Huff also shared separate photos on his Instagram. One showed him and his wife planting a kiss on their daughter. The other seemed to have been taken right after delivery when the baby is first placed on the mum's chest.

"Welcome to the world sweet honey girl," he captioned the images on Instagram.

Robertson and Huff revealed the full name of their baby girl last month. They said they chose Honey James Huff because of Proverbs 16: 24, which reads, "Gracious words are like HONEY, sweetness to the soul and health to the body." She said she has always loved this verse.

"Oh Honey, you are named with such intention. I pray over you all the time that you would be sweet and strong and you know what? I already know it that you are. Those words will be your super power in life. We can't wait to meet you and see your story unfold before our eyes," the "Duck Dynasty" alum wrote on Instagram.

Robertson explained that honey is not just sweet but also has a "strong healing component." She also remembered telling Huff when they were still dating that his words are like honey, " so sweet and are healing places in my heart I didn't even know needed to be healed." During their first date to do pottery, she also wrote "honey" on the cup she made for her husband.