A Dunkin' Donuts employee in Chicago was arrested on Friday after a State Trooper found a huge wad of mucus floating in his large cup of black coffee. Vincent J. Sessler, 25, was arrested at the shop on Friday, July 31 at 12:49 pm. He was charged with disorderly conduct, reckless conduct and battery to a peace officer.

As described in a social media post from the Illinois State Police District, the unidentified State Trooper went in to order at the Dunkin' Donuts shop at 6738 West Archer Avenue on July 30 around 10:20 pm. As he removed the cup's lid to allow his piping hot coffee to cool down, he found the suspicious looking matter afloat in his cup.

The officer was said to have been in uniform at the time of the incident and was also using a police marked vehicle. Police investigations have also been able to determine and confirm the mucus was indeed saliva. This was backed up by surveillance footage gathered from Dunkin' Donuts which captured the employee spitting into the cup before pouring in the trooper's coffee.

Sessler has since been fired by the doughnut shop franchise and remains in custody at the Chicago Police Department 8th District.

Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly expressed his disappointment saying the incident "is outrageous and disgusting. The men and women of the Illinois State Police put their heart and soul into protecting the lives and rights of all people in this state every day, They deserve better than this insulting and dangerous treatment."

"For their safety, ISP officers and employees will be prohibited from patronising this location." Kelly added.

A statement from a Dunkin' Donuts spokesperson says, "Dunkin' has a deep appreciation for police officers who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe, and the franchise owner has reached out directly to the officer to apologise for the experience."

Noting increased reports of police officers being served intentionally mishandled and contaminated food, the law enforcement community now fear they are being specifically targeted with these malicious actions over the recent months in the wake of George Floyd's death and the growing civil unrest.