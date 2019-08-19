WWE Superstar Dwayne Johnson, better known as The Rock, got married to his girlfriend Lauren Hashian at a secret ceremony in Hawaii. The couple have been together since 2007 and has two children together.

Johnson took to Instagram on Monday to post pictures of his beautiful wedding. Fans had long awaited the couple's nuptials, however little did they know that Johnson had been cooking up a secret wedding.

The couple was dressed in white for their special day. Johnson wore a white button-down and white trousers, which complimented his physique while looking extremely comfortable. A few buttons left undone added to the casual look. Hashian wore a lacy white appliqué bridal gown with a long sheer train. The gown had a plunging neckline and the design accentuated the bride's figure. Hashian's hair was parted in the middle with light curls framing her face.

Johnson's marriage to Hashian is not his first. Previously Johnson had been married to producer Dany Garcia. Johnson and Garcia had tied the knot back in 1997 and have a daughter together, Simone Alexandra. The couple called it quits back in 2007 and separated amicably.

Months before Johnson and Garcia divorced, Johnson met Hashian on the sets of Game Plan. Hashian, the daughter of Boston drummer Sib Hashian, had started her career as a model when she met Johnson. Hashian is also a singer-songwriter and music producer along with her sister. The two started seeing each other within months of Johnson's divorce.

Over the years the couple have stayed strong, surviving Johnson's alleged affair with Russian actress Irina Shayk in 2015. Johnson and Hashian are parents to two daughters Jasmine, 3, and Tiana, 1.

Johnson captioned the Instagram reveal picture, "We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed)." Fans are eagerly awaiting more pictures of the magical Hawaiian wedding.