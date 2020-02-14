"Dynasty" season 3 episode 13 is not airing on Friday. The CW series has taken yet another short hiatus and will not return until the third week of this month. Fans will have to wait a bit longer to watch what is described as a "unique episode." Meanwhile, here is everything you need to know if you are curious to find out what happens next.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Dynasty" season 3 episode 13. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

In the last aired episode titled "Battle Lines," fans saw how Jeff and Alexis sinister plot to acquire Carrington Atlantic was unravelled in front of Blake and Anders. In addition, Blake finds out the price he must pay for Dominique's partnership in taking down Jeff and Alexis. He must allow her to move back into the mansion.

Meanwhile, fans get familiar with Fallon's shrew side as she hunts for a new house after leaving Adam alone in the manor. Elsewhere, Dominique and Michael have drunk sex and Vanessa makes quite an arrival back in the town. Things get pretty sizzling between Kirby and Adam at La Mirage Valentine's Day party.

Moving on to "Dynasty" season 3 episode 13, the episode carries the title "You See Most Things in Terms of Black and White." According to the official synopsis on Spoiler TV, Blake and Cristal deal with their new house guest, Dominique. Adam approaches Colby and Alexis for help.

Elsewhere, Fallon has a special gesture planned for Liam, who is in for a surprise when he receives an impressive career opportunity. At the same time, Sam tries to explore the potential of a different kind of relationship. And Kirby is longing to see her newfound love interest. In the meantime, the promo for the upcoming segment suggests that the episode is filmed in black and white as suggested by the title.

"Dynasty" season 3 episode 13 airs Friday, February 21 on The CW.