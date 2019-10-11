"Dynasty" season 3 is here and fans cannot wait to watch how it all plays out for Blake Fallon, Cristal, Adam and Anders. Episode 2 of the third season is titled "Caution Never Won A War" and it will go on air next week. Here is everything we know so far about it.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Dynasty" season 3 episode 2.]

At the end of season 2, there were two dead bodies in the lake in front of the Carrington estate. We knew it then that trouble was coming for Carringtons as the ground for season 3 was set up.

"Dynasty" season 3 episode 2 will see Blake and Fallon in a challenging situation as the legal process begins. According to the official synopsis, Fallon and Adam will be dealing with the outcome of Adam's actions who hit Liam on the head at the end of the season 2 finale. It will be interesting to see how they deal with the consequences.

Anders and Sam make an astonishing discovery. During their meet up at the hotel, they dug up the ground to find a room filled with treasured historical artefacts. Meanwhile, Michael's trial takes an unexpected turn. He is struggling to prove his innocence after he was framed by Blake for his crimes. And, Cristal and Dominique make some big moves in their powerplay.

The trailer for this episode is expected to be unveiled after the broadcast of the premiere, tonight. Therefore, watch out this space for more updates.

Meanwhile, there is a new love interest for Fallon in "Dynasty" season 3. Speaking with TV Line, the new showrunner of the series Josh Reims revealed that in the wake of Trixie's death there is "another potential romance" coming into Fallon's life. Speculations suggest that the new character, Trixie's brother as played by Ken Kirby could possibly be the person bringing back love into Fallon's life after Liam.

It's not personal. It's just the family business. #Dynasty returns Friday at 9/8c. Stream free next day only on The CW App! pic.twitter.com/5h3y3oOa8a — Dynasty (@cw_dynasty) October 9, 2019

"Dynasty" season 3 stars Elizabeth Gillies as Fallon, Daniella Alonso as Cristal Jennings, Rafael de La Fuenta as Sam, Sam Underwood as Adam, Robert Christopher Riley as Michael.

"Dynasty" season 3 airs Friday on The CW.