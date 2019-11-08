"Dynasty" season 3 has begun to gain momentum. The Halloween special was nothing short of drama and action. Meanwhile, plot details of the future episodes are already out, and fans can't wait to find out what's coming next for the Carrington family. Here is everything we know so far about episode 6 airing next week.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Dynasty" season 3 episode 6.]

A lot is happening in episode 6 titled "A Used Up Memory" and stakes are really high. As the drama unfolds and tension flares up at Carrington house, it remains to be seen what Fallon's next move will be. According to the official description of "Dynasty" season 3 episode 6, Fallon is considering making some hefty moves and shakes things up a bit at her office. Giving food to her thoughts are Dominque's latest business proposition that he wants her to accept.

Meanwhile, the show sheds light on Blake and Cristal's storyline who are completely invested in the trial. Meanwhile, new love might be coming to the world of "Dynasty" as Kirby is devotedly looking for a man for her friend.

Fans who are hoping for Fallon and Liam to get back together may have another chance to see the former couple come together. Even though it is not a romantic association, Liam wants Fallon to do something for him. And chances are she would be ready to fulfill the favour for old times' sake. Meanwhile, the growing distance between Fallon and Adam is unmissable. Elsewhere, Jeff is keeping a close eye on Blake and might prove to be quite an obstruction in his plans.

The promo for "Dynasty" season 3 episode 6 is yet to be revealed. It is expected to be unveiled after the broadcast of episode 5 airing Friday. Meanwhile, keep checking this space for more updates.

"Dynasty" season 3 stars Elizabeth Gillies as Fallon, Nathalie Kelley as Cristal, Sam Adegoke as Jeff Colby, Rafael de la Fuente as Sam, Grant Show as Blake, Adam Huber as Liam and Sam Underwood as Adam.

"Dynasty" season 3 airs Fridays on The CW.