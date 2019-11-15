"Dynasty" season 3 episode 7 is an eventful Thanksgiving segment that is going to be nothing short of gripping. The Carrington family is going to come together for what might be Blake's last opportunity to give thanks to his family. Here is everything we know so far for the next chapter of The CW series.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Dynasty" season 3 episode 7. Steer away immediately, if you don't want to learn about it.]

Blake Carrington is deep in legal troubles and his trial begins soon. Before that happens, the Carrington patriarch wants to spend one last Turkey-day harmoniously with his family. Not to forget, "Dynasty" is all about rivalry, power play and drama that never dulls down in Carrington house.

"Dynasty" season 3 episode 7 is titled "Shoot From the Hip" and it sees how Carrington family spends Thanksgiving together. Blake prepares his family to celebrate what could be his last Thanksgiving before he goes for the trial. He certainly wants to settle some issues starting with conflicts between Adam and Cristal. He makes a special request to his wife and his son to resolve their issues.

Fallon's hands are full of her new project and she is totally focused on it. Meanwhile, Liam's memory is back, and he runs into an old friend. Who is this person remains to be seen.

Elsewhere, Michael is not going to let go of Dominique without an important piece of information. He continues to pressurise her to divulge the details to him. As for Dominique, she is concerned about Monica who is reluctant about working with the new singer Vanessa. And Sammy and Anders bring in third-party for assistance with the hotel.

The promo for "Dynasty" season 3 episode 7 is yet to released. It is expected to be out after the broadcast of episode 6 airing Friday. This happens to be the first episode after Liam begins to revive his memory and fans can't wait to find out what's in the future for Liam and Fallon.

Fans are assured that Liam's love for Fallon is not dead. Instead, they must prepare for a love triangle as teased by "Dynasty" star Adam Huber in an interview with Hidden Remote, previously.

"With Ashley coming back, I think it's going to stir things up, and it does for the first five or six episodes, and then somebody else comes into Fallon's life that creates another little love triangle for her. It's going to be a tough road for a little while," Huber said.

"Dynasty" season 3 airs Fridays on The CW.