If you are planning to watch "Dynasty" season 3 episode 8 this Friday, then change your plans. There will be no new episode airing this week. The CW show has taken yet another hiatus this season but for a good reason. Due to the Thanksgiving holiday and Black Friday, "Dynasty" will be taking a break until December.

The upcoming chapter of the series is a sensational one. It features some highly anticipated moments, unravels long-buried secrets, and bring out some dark truths. So, are you wondering when will you be able to witness this revealing episode? Well, the good news is that fans won't have to wait too long. This is not the midseason finale yet. Therefore, the show will be back the following week after a short hiatus.

"Dynasty" season 3 episode 8 happens to be the midseason finale. Following which the show will take a winter break until January 2020. But before that happens, fans will be treated to a spectacular and eventful episode airing Friday, December 6.

By the look of the latest promo for "The Sensational Blake Carrington Trial," it is certain that coming along are some unexpected shockers, drama, twists, and surprises. Blake has long anticipated this day. Which is why he requested Cristal to host a Thanksgiving dinner with his family in the last week's episode. He even requested his wife and his son Adam to end their cold war, but to no avail. The biggest shocker came in the end when Fallon was revealed to be plotting against Adam.

When the show returns, Blake Carrington and the entire family will be in court. As per the synopsis, each Carrington will feel the impact of Blake's court case. Each one of them will find themselves caught up in the fray. By the looks of the promo, things definitely go ballistic in the court and some of the Carrington family members might be held in contempt of court.

"Dynasty" season 3 stars Elizabeth Gillies, Daniella Alonso, Elaine Hendrix, Sam Underwood, Michael Michele, Adam Huber, Rafael De La Fuente, Alan Dale, and others.

"Dynasty" season 3 airs Friday on The CW.