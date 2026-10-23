Relatives of the priest killed during Mass in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on Saturday, 17 October are seeking an investigation into the falling crucifix and whether anyone was responsible.

Father Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari was leading a livestreamed service at Nuestra Señora del Perpetuo Socorro Church when a large wooden crucifix fell from the wall and struck the back of his head. He died shortly after the impact, before emergency medical personnel arrived, the Archdiocese of Guayaquil confirmed.

Speaking to reporters in Cuenca, the priest's home city, relative Patricio León questioned how the fall happened. 'It may be God's will, but there should be an investigation in Guayaquil,' he stated.

Priest's Death Raises Questions About Installation

Ecuador's National Police initially classified the death as accidental. The family, however, wants authorities to establish exactly how the crucifix fell and whether anyone could be held responsible.

Legal experts suggested that prosecutors should investigate whether the incident could constitute culpable homicide, involving a death caused by negligence. That possibility remains an assessment by those experts, not a finding that negligence occurred.

They stressed that investigators would need to examine how the cross was installed and whether adequate safety measures were in place to prevent it from falling.

Footage shared online captured panicked parishioners rushing to the priest's side and calling for assistance. Because the fatal incident was recorded during the livestream, prosecutors could reportedly initiate an investigation without a formal complaint from the family. No technical findings explaining why the crucifix fell had been publicly released.

Priest's Final Message Focused on Family

Before his death, Sánchez urged parishioners to dedicate time to God and their loved ones instead of letting work or phone scrolling consume their lives.

The New York Post quoted his remarks to the congregation. 'One day, all of us here will also die, and sometimes the time we've spent on things doesn't have as much meaning as the time we spend with God,' he stated.

'The quality time we give to God, to our brothers and sisters, to our husbands, wives, children, and family - that time is the best spent,' he added.

Sánchez belonged to the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer, a Roman Catholic religious order founded in 1732, and served under the Archdiocese of Guayaquil.

Church Honours Priest at Memorial Eucharist

Cardinal Luis Gerardo Cabrera Herrera, the Archbishop of Guayaquil, confirmed the priest's death on Facebook. The church also published a tribute identifying him as the parish priest of Perpetual Help church in the Central Vicariate.

'We announce that our beloved Father Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari, who served as parish priest of the Perpetual Help church in the Central Vicariate, has departed to the Father's House to enjoy His presence and His glory.'

'Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord. And let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Amen,' the church added.

In a further Facebook statement, the church thanked people around the world for their condolences and prayers. It also shared photographs of a Eucharist Cabrera celebrated in his memory, accompanied by auxiliary bishops, priests, members of the religious community, and parishioners.