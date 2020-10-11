Ed Sheeran was spotted for the first time in the public with his newborn daughter Lyra Antarctica just a month after she was born. The singer and proud dad, 29, kept his newborn close in her carrier while they headed out in the morning in London. His wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed their daughter into the world a month ago, and the British singer shared the news with his followers on Instagram.

Ed Sheeran's wife didn't join the father and daughter duo on their early morning outing in the British capital, Daily Mail reports. The musician kept his look casual in a leather jacket and a baseball cap as he was dressed for the cold weather. Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn's daughter has the most adorable and unusual name which delighted his fan base.

The name is inspired by the singer's love of Philip Pullman's His Dark Materials trilogy featuring a young protagonist of the same name. The "Shape of You" hitmaker happily shared the news with his 31.1million fans on his Instagram account.

He revealed that he and his wife were "completely in love with her". Sheeran gushed his wife and baby were "doing amazing" and they were on "cloud nine".

"Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you...Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here," he wrote.

"We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I'll see you when it's time to come back, Ed x," the singer concluded.

The couple kept their pregnancy a secret as much as possible as they didn't go public with their happy news until their daughter was born.

Sheeran's tattoo artist Kevin, who owns Kevin Paul Tattoo Studio in Derby, revealed the singer had been planning to get a tattoo when his baby arrived.

"He has always planned to get tattoos for his kids - being a dad is something that he has always spoken about and the most important thing in his life," he told The Sun.