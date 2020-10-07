In a recent interview, Stuart Camp talked about the 2016 incident when Princess Beatrice allegedly nicked Ed Sheeran's face with a sword. He expressed his dismay that they never heard from the royal again since the incident.

The incident reportedly happened during a party at the Royal Lodge of Windsor. The royal pretended to knight singer James Blunt with a ceremonial sword she got from a wall and she accidentally sliced Sheeran's cheek. He never name-dropped her in public after that, even though the wound required stitches.

Talking about the incident with The Telegraph, Camp admitted that he "got quite protective over that."

"Because we've never publicly commented on it. But certain people said, 'Oh, you should lie and say it wasn't her and say it was someone else.' I said, well, we're not telling anyone anything. I'm not lying, just because someone's a f***ing idiot," he said.

"Because they're thinking, yeah, I will get paralytic and take a sword off the wall. You're just asking for trouble," Camp added.

Sheeran's manager revealed that they have not heard from Princess Beatrice after the incident. It is not known if she apologised to the singer for what she did.

"You know, we've not heard hide nor hair from her since," Camp shared.

The "Thinking Out Loud' singer addressed the incident in 2017 during an interview with Andy Bush on "Absolute Radio." He told the truth about the ceremonial sword cutting through his flesh. However, he did not confirm reports that Princess Beatrice was to blame.

"I got hit in the face and I was like, 'Alright, okay,' and started carrying on and then I looked down and my shirt and it was just completely covered in blood and everyone was kind of gaping open-mouthed at me," Sheeran recalled.

The singer remembered wondering if he got a nosebleed and asking everyone "what's happened?" Then he realised that they were gaping at his face. Sheeran said the "story that came out was a tad delayed." He described the cut as "too clean" to have come from a shark or a bottle and confirmed that it was from a ceremonial sword.