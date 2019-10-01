On Tuesday, Real Madrid CF will face Club Brugges at the Santiago Bernabeu for their first home game in this year's UEFA Champions League. Madrid's latest heavyweight signing, Eden Hazard, thinks that he needs to prove himself to be a 'galactico'.

The former Chelsea man moved to Madrid for a deal that could well pass the £150 million mark in terms of value. But since he came to the Bernabeu, the Belgian forward has only appeared in 3 La Liga games for Los Blancos. He is yet to score a goal or provide an assist for his teammates.

The Belgian striker dons the number 7 jersey, which reminds the Madrid fans of their legend Cristiano Ronaldo. In a way, Real Madrid management wanted to portray the 28-year old Belgian as the replacement to the Portuguese talisman. But as of now, Hazard is yet to replicate his performances that brought him under the limelight when he was at Chelsea FC.

According to BBC, Hazard admitted that he is not yet a Galactico but he fully intends to become one. The Belgian star also expressed his excitement to have gotten the opportunity to wear the number 7 shirt. He said, "We all know the history of the number seven shirt at this club and I want to show I can be the best in the world. I want to give my all, not just in matches but in training too."

Madrid's UCL start this season hasn't been satisfactory. They lost 0-3 to Paris Saint-Germain in their opening UCL encounter in Paris. Now, Los Blancos will try everything that will allow them to keep up in the Champions League race.

Hazard played for 70 minutes during his club's humiliating defeat in Paris. Reports claim that Zinedine Zidane will keep Hazard in the starting XI for Los Blanco's home outing against Club Brugges. Wales international Gareth Bale has been left out of the Madrid squad despite starting the La Liga game against Atletico Madrid last week. Additionally, midfielder Isco is included in the team for Tuesday's UCL encounter.

Madrid is now at the bottom of the Group A points table. The next match is crucial if they want to stay in the competition. Zidane's career as Real Madrid manager depends highly on the club's UCL performance this season.