Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took to social media on Sunday to share a photo of his son Christopher (nickname Wolfie) from his previous relationship with Dara Huang.

The property developer documented his visit to Greece last week on Instagram and shared a series of pictures from his visit to the Acropolis of Athens. While he mostly posted snaps of the magnificent sculpture, he sneaked in one rare photo of his five-year-old son.

"The Acropolis of Athens and the magnificent Parthenon #athens #acropolis #parthenon," he captioned the photos of the ancient citadel.

The Italian aristocrat dressed for the tour in a white polo shirt and dark brown trousers, which he paired with Espadrille shoes, a Panama hat, and sunglasses. He appears to be smiling at Wolfie who is looking at the Acropolis, with his back to the camera.

Mozzi was in Greece with his wife Princess Beatrice to attend the formal wedding of Prince Philippos of Greece to Nina Flohr. The prince is the godson of Prince Philip and Princess Diana and is the nephew of Queen Sophia of Spain. This is his second wedding to Flohr, a Swiss businesswoman and heiress, following a civil ceremony last year.

After the ceremony, the new parents decided to spend the time sightseeing. It is unclear if they also took their five-week-old daughter, Sienna Elizabeth with them to Greece. But they were at the nuptials with Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank. The family was photographed waving to people outside the wedding venue.

Both sisters looked gorgeous in their respective dresses for the occasion. Princess Eugenie wore a black dress from Peter Pilotto while her older sister chose a cream and black Gucci dress designed with a bowtie around the waist.

The wedding in Greece is the first public engagement out of London that Princess Beatrice and Mozzi attended since they welcomed their daughter on Sept. 18. The couple was spotted at the Frieze London Art Fair at Ned's Club Lounge earlier this month. They have also so far been seen out and about in London casually taking their baby out for walks in her pram.