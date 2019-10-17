The first El Clasico of the season is set to be held at the Camp Nou on Saturday, October 26. However, the latest news confirms that La Liga requested the game to be moved to Santiago Bernabeu as the Spanish football league organisers fear that civil unrest might hamper the game proceedings.

Protests are ongoing in Barcelona ever since nine leaders of the Catalan separatist movement were jailed on Monday. In the meantime, La Liga has already taken the matter to the RFEF (Spanish Football Federation).

La Liga will also ask both Barcelona FC and Real Madrid CF about their opinions, as the switching of the venue isn't possible without the consent of both clubs. However, according to BBC, Barcelona wouldn't be interested in the venue switch, as they don't believe that any relocation of the game is necessary.

It has been predicted that more protests are likely to take place on match day. According to sources, La Liga believes that the situation might go well "beyond their control" and they would like to avoid any kind of negative circumstances because of such protests.

Sources claim that the RFEF competitions committee would finalise a decision before Thursday, October 24. None of the clubs have issued their statements to the media, as they weren't involved in La Liga's initial request. If the switch happens, then Barca fans will have to wait until March next year for their La Liga home game against Los Blancos.

When it comes to the protests and arrests, it seems that the Blaugranas support the freedom movement of the Catalans. Following the arrest of the separatists, the defending La Liga champions stated, "Prison is not the solution. Now more than ever, the club asks all political leaders to lead a process of dialogue and negotiation to resolve this conflict, which should also allow for the release of convicted civic and political leaders. FC Barcelona also expresses all its support and solidarity to the families of those who are deprived of their freedom."