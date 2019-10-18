Camp Nou's El Clasico between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF has been postponed. The match was previously scheduled to be held on October 26.

Massive protests have erupted in Barcelona over the past week, since nine Catalan separatist leaders were jailed last Monday. La Liga isn't confident about ensuring a peaceful and organised match at Camp Nou. They are worried that civil unrest might lead to unfavourable incidents around the venue.

Earlier this week, Spanish League authorities requested the RFEF (Spanish Football Federation) to relocate the game to the Santiago Bernabeu. In exchange, Real Madrid's home game, which is scheduled in March, would then be played at Camp Nou.

However, reports show that Barcelona bosses aren't interested in moving the game anywhere else. La Liga needed the consent of both clubs involved, before making any changes. Barca manager Ernesto Valverde also rejected the proposal of switching the venue. He said that his side will face Slavia Prague in the UEFA Champions League just three days before the El Clasico.

According to the BBC, La Liga decided to postpone the game because of exceptional circumstances beyond their control. They expect more protests to be organised on the match day. Hence, the football authority won't take any risks.

According to official discussions, the final date of the match will be disclosed on Monday, after thorough monitoring of the situation. The final date will be decided upon mutual agreement of both clubs.

As we speak, Barcelona is ranked second in this season's La Liga with 16 points to their name after playing 8 games. Real Madrid tops the table with 18 points. Although both the sides played and won an equal number of matches, Madrid lost none as compared to Barca's two defeats.

Barcelona will travel to Eibar on Saturday for their next La Liga game. Real Madrid will face RCD Mallorca in an away encounter tomorrow evening. Barca will next play a home game on the 30th of October against Valladolid, if the El Clasico doesn't happen before that.

It's been four days of continuous protests in the Catalan region this week. Things are getting complicated as the protesters are getting involved in fights with the riot police force. Reports suggest that more than 96 people have been injured because of the protests.