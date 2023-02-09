The good news is that "The Elder Scrolls 6" release date will definitely arrive. The bad news is that it is still likely a few years away and nobody knows the exact date or even the release window for the title.

While official details remain scarce, there are still some exciting details and hints revealed by "The Elders Scrolls VI" trailer and official announcements. Of course, rumours and speculations abound, some of which will be discussed later.

'The Elder Scrolls 6' release date speculations

As previously stated, there is no confirmed "The Elder Scrolls 6" release date at the moment. What is known for certain is that the title is in development, but there are now hints about a release window.

In 2016, analyst Michael Pachter predicted that "The Elder Scrolls VI" release date would be in 2017. However, 2017 came and went, but the "Skyrim" sequel is still a no-show now.

A more recent prediction by industry insider Tyler McVicker in 2021 said that "The Elder Scrolls VI" will launch by 2026 at the earliest, according to PCGamesN. It now appears that Bethesda Game Studios is still currently focused on "Starfield," which is expected to be launched in 2023.

'The Elder Scrolls 6' might be hinting at its location

Bethesda released the first and only "The Elder Scrolls 6" trailer at the E3 event back in 2018. The teaser was brief at only around 36 seconds in length and did not show much except a rocky and mountainous terrain. However, many believe that it could hint at the "TES 6" location.

Based on "The Elder Scrolls VI" announcement trailer along, a number of fans believe that the upcoming game could be set either on High Rock or Hammerfell. Both areas are known to have mountains, large coastlines, as well as dry, arid landscapes, which match the landscape shown in the brief clip.

'TES 6' races speculation

Some players have been trying to predict whether or not the upcoming game will introduce new races. This could happen if the game goes somewhere completely new as would mean the introduction of new lore and, perhaps, new races.

"No new races were added to Skyrim, so it is less likely we will see some new species or races if The Elder Scrolls VI sticks to Tamriel. That said, Sea Elves – also known as Maormer – do feature in The Elder Scrolls Online, so perhaps they could return in a numbered main entry to the series," the publication added.