The wait for "The Elder Scrolls 6" release date announcement is likely to be a long one as Bethesda still appears focused on "Starfield," which is scheduled for release sometime in 2023. With no substantial announcements from the developer about the upcoming game, fans kept themselves busy speculating on what the sequel would bring, such as its possible location. Here are a few interesting speculations about the "TES 6" location.

Hammerfell

At the very end of 2020, Hammerfell became one of the potential "The Elder Scrolls 6" locations thanks to a Bethesda New Year's post, according to PCGamer. The remark about "mapping the future" certainly seems like it could be an Elder Scrolls 6 clue. However, no one is really sure if the image released is actually one.

Fans have hypothesized that the candles' placements on the image contain clues, particularly the one next to the word "Hammerfell" on the map's undrawn region to the west of Skyrim. The Redguard people reside in Hammerfell, and the Alik'r Desert there could correspond to the rocky, arid setting seen in the first "The Elder Scrolls VI" teaser trailer.

Elsweyr

There is also a slim chance that "The Elder Scrolls 6" might be located in Elsweyr. One reason is that it doesn't frequently appear, which leaves a lot of room and potential for storytelling. Second, as it is Khajiit's native land, concentrating on one of Skyrim's most well-liked races may make sense.

Black Marsh, Valenwood, or Akavir

Most likely, Black Marsh is a no. Nothing like it is seen in the teaser. Valenwood also seems improbable because we are aware of how much swampland it contains. Of course, the teaser could have been deliberately misleading.

Of course, we can't rule out the possibility that "The Elder Scrolls 6" might be returning to a location already visited. The amount of unexplored terrain in Tamriel is dwindling as a result of The Elder Scrolls Online. That might either inspire TES6 to boldly cast its gaze outside, such as to the enigmatic continent of Akavir, a strange realm inhabited by races that sound pleasant, such as the Snow Demons of Kamal and the vampire-like Tsaesci. It might also prompt Bethesda to go back to a former province, like High Rock, which is once more the most widely accepted theory.

High Rock

It's a logical assumption and, at the moment, the most prevalent theory that "The Elder Scrolls VI" will likely take place in High Rock. The initial teaser film depicts rocks and seems to be at a high altitude. While those clues certainly support that theory, they're not enough to say it with certainty. The early games already covered High Rock, while the geography of TES changed significantly throughout time.

The Starfield trailer from E3 2021 featured what might have been an Elder Scrolls teaser, which increased the rumours. A very small sketch of a landmass is remarkably similar to a scratch on the cabin of a spaceship. In addition, it resembles Illiac Bay in Tamriel, which is situated between High Rock and Hammerfell. It's a very small detail that might be significant, but it has a distinct shape. Speaking of Hammerfell, Bethesda may have already hinted at it as a potential setting.